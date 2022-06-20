Facebook has removed an ad from Republican Senate candidate Eric Greitens that shows the GOP candidate armed with a shotgun to “hunt” political foes he dubbed “Republicans in Name Only” – also known as “RINOs”.

The ad faced swift condemnation online, and a company spokesman said: “We removed this video for violating our policies prohibiting violence and incitement.”

Twitter decided it violated its terms as well about abusive behavior.

“However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible”, it said above Mr Greitens tweet.

The former governor, who resigned in disgrace in 2018 amid allegations of sexual abuse and blackmail, released an ad featuring him with a rifle and touting his past as a Navy SEAL.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Facebook removes GOP Senate candidate Eric Greitens’ ad about ‘hunting’ ‘Republicans in Name Only’