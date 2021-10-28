Facebook news – live: Social media giant officially changes its name to Meta

Facebook has announced it will change its name to “Meta” as part of a major rebrand.

The new name is an attempt to focus on the metaverse that Facebook says will be the future of social networking.

But it is also likely an attempt to move on from the intense scrutiny and criticism it has faced in recent weeks and years, which has focused on everything from privacy to the damage it is doing to young people.

The blue app will continue to be known as Facebook, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said. But the branding will be removed from everywhere else, such as the WhatsApp and Instagram.

All of those various apps will now instead live under the “Meta” brand, with Facebook just one of those many different apps.

Show latest update 1635446778 New name brings new logo Here’s what the Meta logo will look like: (Facebook) Andrew Griffin 28 October 2021 19:46 1635446640 A lot has changed in two years Just two years later and Mark Zuckerberg seems to be done with the name, announcing that it will be changed and that it will be making those apps more separate in their branding too. Andrew Griffin 28 October 2021 19:44 1635446492 Watch the announcement on Facebook’s special site You can watch the keynote presentation, during which Mark Zuckerberg announced the name change, on Facebook*’s devoted website for the Facebook Connect conference. Be aware that you’ll need to skip to the last 10 minutes to see the big moment. The rest is mostly airy stuff about the metaverse which is potentially interesting but not especially concrete. Another thing to be aware of is that Facebook will require you to log in with your Facebook account to watch it. (This was something that Mark Zuckerberg said it was aware of complaints about generally – it forces you to log in to use Oculus, for instance, and to use your personal account for its work tools – and said he would be changing.) * Or should that be meta? Andrew Griffin 28 October 2021 19:41 1635446253 Hello and welcome … to The Independent’s live coverage of the fallout from Facebook’s announcement that it will rebrand as “Meta”. Andrew Griffin 28 October 2021 19:37

