Facebook messenger down – latest: Instagram messages also experience issues

The second major outage in as many months is underway for Facebook, Messenger and Instagram.

Users around the world have complained of issues with sending, receiving and accessing their direct messages across the three apps, which are all owned by Facebook, which recently changed its name to Meta.

The last time the apps were down, it took several hours before the problems could be resolved and normal service resumed.

There is yet to be any official word about what caused the apps to stop functioning properly. The last time they stopped working, it took more than a day after the outage for the reason behind it to be revealed. On that occasion, it was caused by a maintenance worker inputting some faulty code.

More than 100 billion messages are sent across Facebook’s family of apps each day, with Instagram and Messenger sharing the same underlying infrastructure.

You can follow all the latest updates on the outage right here.

Show latest update 1635967963 Reason for last outage explained While we wait for an explanation of what’s going on, here’s what Facebook said following the massive outage on 4 October: “The underlying cause of this outage also impacted many of the internal tools and systems we use in our day-to-day operations, complicating our attempts to quickly diagnose and resolve the problem,” the company said in a blog post the following day. “Our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication. This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centres communicate, bringing our services to a halt.” Anthony Cuthbertson 3 November 2021 19:32 1635967446 Hello and welcome… to The Independent’s live coverage of the latest Facebook outage, which is impacting Meta-owned apps Facebook, Instagram and Messenger. We’ve reached out to Facebook for comment and will be bringing you all the latest updates as we get them. Anthony Cuthbertson 3 November 2021 19:24

Source Link Facebook messenger down - latest: Instagram messages also experience issues