Facebook has been paying a right-wing consulting firm to discredit TikTok, a new report says.

According to The Washington Post, Facebook’s parent company, Meta, hired a firm called Targeted Victory to get negative articles and letters about the Chinese app published in major newspapers.

Originally a consulting group for Republican campaigns, Targeted Victory reportedly told its employees to “get the message out that while Meta is the current punching bag, TikTok is the real threat especially as a foreign owned app that is #1 in sharing data that young teens are using,” according to emails obtained by the Post.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

Source Link Facebook hired company to spread negative stories about TikTok, report says