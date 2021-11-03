Facebook, Instagram and Messenger appear to be down for users around the world.

The outage comes just weeks after a major outage for the company, which recently changed its name to Meta.

In October, all three apps stopped working for users, as well as the Meta-owned WhatsApp.

Thousands of outage reports were recorded by website health checker DownDetector, with users complaining of being unable to view, send or receive direct messages on Instagram.

Other users said they were unable to post on the app.

The Independent is reaching out to Facebook for comment.

More to follow.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Facebook down: Users report issues with Messenger and Instagram