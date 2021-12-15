Facebook has stopped working properly, users say.

Attempting to visit the website or use the app brings up a range of error messages, according to users.

Unusually, Instagram and WhatsApp – which are all owned by new Facebook parent company Meta, and run using the same underlying infrastructure – were all functioning as normal.

The outage also does not appear to be affecting all users, or all parts, of the site.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Facebook down: Messenger, website and app not working properly, users say