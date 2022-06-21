Fabio Vieira: Arsenal complete £35m signing of Porto midfielder

Arsenal have completed the signing of Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira.

The 22-year-old came through the Portuguese club’s youth system and made 27 appearances during last season’s Primeira Liga triumph.

Vieira joins Arsenal for a fee in the region of £35million and signed a long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “I am very excited that we have identified and signed such a special talent. Fabio is a very creative player that will bring high quality and versatility to our attacking play.

“We welcome Fabio and his family to our club and are looking forward to starting work with him ahead of the new season.”

Technical Director Edu added: “We’re so pleased to have completed the signing of Fabio from Porto. Fabio is a player with special qualities who is comfortable with the ball in the final third of the pitch.

“We are all looking forward to working with him and enjoying his future contribution to Arsenal. We will now continue to work hard and are looking forward to finishing this transfer window as strongly possible.”

Fabio scored six goals for Porto’s title-winners last term and added 14 assists.

