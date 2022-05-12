FA Cup: Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic set to miss final after Dan James challenge

Posted on May 12, 2022 0

Mateo Kovacic is set to miss the FA Cup final after picking up an injury against Leeds, Thomas Tuchel has said.

The Chelsea midfielder was on the receiving end of a dangerous tackle from Dan James, which resulted in the Leeds player being sent off.

“It’s very unlikely,” Tuchel said of Kovacic’s chances of playing in Saturday’s final.

“He has a swollen ankle and is in a lot of pain… I’m not a doctor and we need to wait for the examinations [but] it’s very unlikely he can play.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link FA Cup: Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic set to miss final after Dan James challenge