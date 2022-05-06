F1: What time is Miami Grand Prix practice and how can I watch it?

The 2022 Formula One season is now in full swing as the FIA’s new regulations have clearly shaken up the pack.

Ferrari and Red Bull are now firmly leading the way in the battle for both the drivers’ and constructors championships.

Meanwhile, the likes of Mercedes and Aston Martin have fallen down the field and face an uphill task if they are to get back to where they want to be as the season progresses.

Up next is the Miami Grand Prix as the sport moves to the east coast of America for a wonderfully picturesque race in Florida.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the opening day of action at the Miami Grand Prix.

When is Miami Grand Prix practice?

The opening practice session takes place at 7.30pm BST on Friday 6 May while the second gets underway at 10.30pm later that evening. Both sessions last one hour.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Miami Grand Prix live on Sky Sports across the race weekend. Coverage of Free Practice 1 begins at 7pm BST on Friday on Sky Sports F1, with Free Practice 2 following from 10.15pm.

What is the schedule for the Miami Grand Prix weekend? (All times BST)

Friday, May 6

7.30pm: Miami GP Practice One

10.30pm: Miami GP Practice Two

Saturday, May 7

2pm: W Series Qualifying

6pm: Miami GP Practice Three

7.10pm: W Series Race One

9pm: Miami GP Qualifying

Sunday, May 8

3.20pm: W Series Race Two

8.30pm: The Miami Grand Prix

Driver Standings

Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 86 points Max Verstappen | Red Bull Racing | 59 points Sergio Perez | Red Bull Racing | 54 points George Russell | Mercedes | 49 points Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 38 points Lando Norris | McLaren | 35 points Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 28 points Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 24 points Esteban Ocon | Alpine F1 | 20 points Kevin Magnussen | Haas F1 Team | 15 points Daniel Ricciardo | McLaren | 11 points Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 10 points Pierre Gasly | AlphaTauri | 6 points Sebastian Vettel | Aston Martin | 4 points Fernando Alonso | Alpine F1 | 2 points Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 1 point Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 1 point Alexander Albon | Williams Racing | 1 point Mick Schumacher | Haas F1 Team | 0 points Nicholas Latifi | Williams Racing | 0 points

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link F1: What time is Miami Grand Prix practice and how can I watch it?