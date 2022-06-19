F1 race LIVE: Canadian Grand Prix build-up as Max Verstappen starts on pole today

F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2022 – Return to Gilles’ backyard

Max Verstappen looks to emphasise his dominance from pole position at today’s Canadian Grand Prix with the testing conditions throwing another interesting wrinkle as he targets a second world championship. The Red Bull driver was untouchable in the rain as mistakes and mechanical issues rained on the parade of his closest challengers.

The Gilles Villeneuve Circuit saw Fernando Alonso secure second in qualification for Alpine, Carlos Sainz starts third for Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton, despite his very public complaints about the state of the Mercedes W13 car, is back near the top of the field, with the seven-time world champion seizing fourth for the Silver Arrows. Special praise should also come for Haas team, who locked out the third row of the grid thanks to Kevin Magnussen in fifth and Mick Schumacher in sixth.

Do not expect Alonso to play it safe from the start today, which makes for a fascinating prospect when lights go out: “The goal is to lead the race in lap one. Turn One, maximum attack. And then after that, they can go and they can fight – but it will be nice, sweet to lead the race.” While Verstappen added: “Fernando is getting a little bit old, but he’s still very fast,” Verstappen said. “So I know he starts very well, you know, so I have to be ready. To be on the front row together with Fernando; I used to look at F1 as a little kid, seeing Fernando being up there and winning his races and championships and putting it on pole. So to be sharing the front row is a nice thing.” Follow all the latest updates as we build towards this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix:

Show latest update 1655640909 F1 Constructors championship latest standings 1. Red Bull Racing, 279. 2. Ferrari, 199. 3. Mercedes, 161. 4. McLaren, 65. 5. Alpine, 47. 6. Alfa Romeo Racing, 41. 7. Alphatauri, 27. 8. Haas F1 Team, 15. 9. Aston Martin, 15. 10. Williams, 3. Jack Rathborn 19 June 2022 13:15 1655640009 F1 Drivers championship latest standings 1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 150 points. 2. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 129. 3. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 116. 7. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 50. 8. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 40. 9. Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 31. 10. Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 16. 12. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas F1 Team, 15. 13. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 15. 14. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 13. 15. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 11. 16. Alexander Albon, Thailand, Williams, 3. 17. Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 2. 18. Guanyu Zhou, China, Alfa Romeo Racing, 1. Jack Rathborn 19 June 2022 13:00 1655639109 Lewis Hamilton elated with ‘awesome’ fourth at wet Canadian Grand Prix qualifying Reigning champion Verstappen was untouchable amid the showers as mistakes and mechanical issues rained on the parade of his closest challengers. With the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit drying out throughout qualifying, Verstappen was the man who mastered the conditions, clocking an impressive time of one minute 21.299 seconds as Formula One delivered on its return to Montreal following a three-year hiatus. Jack Rathborn 19 June 2022 12:45 1655638034 F1 starting grid for Canadian Grand Prix Max Verstappen – Red Bull Fernando Alonso – Alpine Carlos Sainz – Ferrari Lewis Hamilton – Mercedes Kevin Magnussen – Haas Mick Schumacher – Haas Esteban Ocon – Alpine George Russell – Mercedes Daniel Ricciardo – McLaren Zhou Guanyu – Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas – Alfa Romeo Alexander Albon – Williams Sergio Perez – Red Bull Lando Norris – McLaren Pierre Gasly – AlphaTauri Sebastian Vettel – Aston Martin Lance Stroll – Aston Martin Nicholas Latifi – Williams Charles Leclerc – Ferrari Yuki Tsunoda – AlphaTauri Jack Rathborn 19 June 2022 12:27

