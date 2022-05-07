F1 qualifying: What time is Miami Grand Prix today and how can I watch?

Formula 1 arrives in North America for the first time in the 2022 season with the Miami Grand Prix.
A new date on the calendar, the south Florida city hosts a first F1 race weekend on a newly-constructed circuit around Hard Rock Stadium.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has moved up to second in the season standings, taking sprint and feature race victory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with a fine weekend performance in Imola.
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) also has two wins from the first four races of the season, and sits on the top rung of the early Drivers’ Championship ladder.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of qualifying at the Miami Grand Prix.
When is Miami Grand Prix qualifying?
Qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix is due to begin at 9pm BST on Saturday 7 May.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Miami Grand Prix live on Sky Sports across the race weekend. Coverage of qualifying begins on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event at 8.15pm BST. Subscribers can watch the action via the Sky Go app.
What is the schedule for the Miami Grand Prix weekend? (All times BST)
Saturday, May 7
- 2pm: W Series Qualifying
- 6pm: Miami GP Practice Three
- 7.10pm: W Series Race One
- 9pm: Miami GP Qualifying
Sunday, May 8
- 3.20pm: W Series Race Two
- 8.30pm: The Miami Grand Prix
Driver Standings
- Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 86 points
- Max Verstappen | Red Bull Racing | 59 points
- Sergio Perez | Red Bull Racing | 54 points
- George Russell | Mercedes | 49 points
- Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 38 points
- Lando Norris | McLaren | 35 points
- Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 28 points
- Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 24 points
- Esteban Ocon | Alpine F1 | 20 points
- Kevin Magnussen | Haas F1 Team | 15 points
- Daniel Ricciardo | McLaren | 11 points
- Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 10 points
- Pierre Gasly | AlphaTauri | 6 points
- Sebastian Vettel | Aston Martin | 4 points
- Fernando Alonso | Alpine F1 | 2 points
- Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 1 point
- Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 1 point
- Alexander Albon | Williams Racing | 1 point
- Mick Schumacher | Haas F1 Team | 0 points
- Nicholas Latifi | Williams Racing | 0 points
