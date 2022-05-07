F1 qualifying: What time is Miami Grand Prix today and how can I watch?

Formula 1 arrives in North America for the first time in the 2022 season with the Miami Grand Prix.

A new date on the calendar, the south Florida city hosts a first F1 race weekend on a newly-constructed circuit around Hard Rock Stadium.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has moved up to second in the season standings, taking sprint and feature race victory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with a fine weekend performance in Imola.

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) also has two wins from the first four races of the season, and sits on the top rung of the early Drivers’ Championship ladder.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of qualifying at the Miami Grand Prix.

When is Miami Grand Prix qualifying?

Qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix is due to begin at 9pm BST on Saturday 7 May.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Miami Grand Prix live on Sky Sports across the race weekend. Coverage of qualifying begins on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event at 8.15pm BST. Subscribers can watch the action via the Sky Go app.

What is the schedule for the Miami Grand Prix weekend? (All times BST)

Saturday, May 7

2pm: W Series Qualifying

6pm: Miami GP Practice Three

7.10pm: W Series Race One

9pm: Miami GP Qualifying

Sunday, May 8

3.20pm: W Series Race Two

8.30pm: The Miami Grand Prix

Driver Standings

Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 86 points Max Verstappen | Red Bull Racing | 59 points Sergio Perez | Red Bull Racing | 54 points George Russell | Mercedes | 49 points Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 38 points Lando Norris | McLaren | 35 points Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 28 points Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 24 points Esteban Ocon | Alpine F1 | 20 points Kevin Magnussen | Haas F1 Team | 15 points Daniel Ricciardo | McLaren | 11 points Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 10 points Pierre Gasly | AlphaTauri | 6 points Sebastian Vettel | Aston Martin | 4 points Fernando Alonso | Alpine F1 | 2 points Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 1 point Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 1 point Alexander Albon | Williams Racing | 1 point Mick Schumacher | Haas F1 Team | 0 points Nicholas Latifi | Williams Racing | 0 points

