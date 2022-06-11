F1 qualifying: What time is Azerbaijan Grand Prix today and how can I watch?

Charles Leclerc will attempt to claim a fourth pole position in a row in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix today.

The Ferrari driver went fastest in Friday’s practice session as he edged out the Red Bulls of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen in Baku.

Leclerc, who also secured pole at last season’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, trails Verstappen by nine points in the drivers standings.

But the 24-year-old went fastest by a quarter-of-a-second round the Baku street circuit, as Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz completed the top five.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of qualifying today.

When is Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying?

Qualifying will get underway at 3pm BST on Saturday 11 June.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with live coverage of qualifying starting from 2pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix – full schedule

Saturday 11 June

Qualifying: 3 – 4pm

Sunday 12 June

Race: 12 – 2pm 

Drivers standings

  1. Max Verstappen – 125 points
  2. Charles Leclerc – 116 points
  3. Sergio Perez – 110 points
  4. George Russell – 84 points
  5. Carlos Sainz – 83 points
  6. Lewis Hamilton – 50 points
  7. Lando Norris – 48 points
  8. Valtteri Bottas – 40 points
  9. Esteban Ocon – 30 points
  10. Kevin Magnussen – 15 points
  11. Daniel Ricciardo – 11 points
  12. Yuki Tsunoda – 11 points
  13. Fernando Alonso – 10 points
  14. Pierre Gasly – 6 points
  15. Sebastian Vettel – 5 points
  16. Alex Albon – 3 points
  17. Lance Stroll – 2 points
  18. Guanyu Zhou – 1 point
  19. Mick Schumacher – 0 points
  20. Nico Hulkenberg – 0 points
  21. Nicholas Latifi – 0 points

