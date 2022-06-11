F1 qualifying: What time is Azerbaijan Grand Prix today and how can I watch?

Charles Leclerc will attempt to claim a fourth pole position in a row in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix today.

The Ferrari driver went fastest in Friday’s practice session as he edged out the Red Bulls of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen in Baku.

Leclerc, who also secured pole at last season’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, trails Verstappen by nine points in the drivers standings.

But the 24-year-old went fastest by a quarter-of-a-second round the Baku street circuit, as Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz completed the top five.

When is Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying?

Qualifying will get underway at 3pm BST on Saturday 11 June.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with live coverage of qualifying starting from 2pm.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix – full schedule

Saturday 11 June

Qualifying: 3 – 4pm

Sunday 12 June

Race: 12 – 2pm

Drivers standings

Max Verstappen – 125 points Charles Leclerc – 116 points Sergio Perez – 110 points George Russell – 84 points Carlos Sainz – 83 points Lewis Hamilton – 50 points Lando Norris – 48 points Valtteri Bottas – 40 points Esteban Ocon – 30 points Kevin Magnussen – 15 points Daniel Ricciardo – 11 points Yuki Tsunoda – 11 points Fernando Alonso – 10 points Pierre Gasly – 6 points Sebastian Vettel – 5 points Alex Albon – 3 points Lance Stroll – 2 points Guanyu Zhou – 1 point Mick Schumacher – 0 points Nico Hulkenberg – 0 points Nicholas Latifi – 0 points

