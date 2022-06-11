F1 qualifying live stream: How to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will attempt to bring Charles Leclerc’s dominant run of pole positions to an end in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix today.

Although Leclerc is without a race win in two months, the Ferrari driver has claimed pole on three Saturdays and looks favourite to do so again after topping the time-sheets during Friday’s practice session.

After Perez went quickest in FP1, Leclerc edged the Mexican by a quarter-of-a-second around the Baku street circuit, with Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz completing the top five.

Lewis Hamilton continued to struggle, however, with the seven-time world champion only managing P12 in the Mercedes and looking set for another difficult race weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of qualifying today.

When is Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying?

Qualifying will get underway at 3pm BST on Saturday 11 June.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with live coverage of qualifying starting from 2pm.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix – full schedule

Saturday 11 June

Qualifying: 3 – 4pm

Sunday 12 June

Race: 12 – 2pm

Drivers standings

Max Verstappen – 125 points Charles Leclerc – 116 points Sergio Perez – 110 points George Russell – 84 points Carlos Sainz – 83 points Lewis Hamilton – 50 points Lando Norris – 48 points Valtteri Bottas – 40 points Esteban Ocon – 30 points Kevin Magnussen – 15 points Daniel Ricciardo – 11 points Yuki Tsunoda – 11 points Fernando Alonso – 10 points Pierre Gasly – 6 points Sebastian Vettel – 5 points Alex Albon – 3 points Lance Stroll – 2 points Guanyu Zhou – 1 point Mick Schumacher – 0 points Nico Hulkenberg – 0 points Nicholas Latifi – 0 points

