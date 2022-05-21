F1 qualifying LIVE: Spanish Grand Prix updates as Lewis Hamilton hails Mercedes progress ahead of final practice

Follow all the action from the Spanish Grand Prix as the final practice session takes place ahead of qualifying this afternoon.
Max Verstappen’s victory in Miami reduced Charles Leclerc’s lead at the top of the drivers’ standings to just 19 points but it was the Ferrari driver who was quickest in yesterday’s second practice session. There were also encouraging signs for Mercedes after it was revealed the team had been testing new upgrades to their car at a filming day earlier this week. George Russell finished second in practice, ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton, who was buoyed by the progress after consistently struggling with the car’s porpoising issue.
“It is the first time we have driven down the straight without bouncing,” he said. “We still have some bouncing but it is way better and we are starting to eke into the potential of the car. I am grateful for the upgrades. We just need to fine-tune them.” Follow all the action from practice and qualifying below:
Leclerc setting pace in Barcelona so far this weekend
Charles Leclerc was fastest in both FP1 and FP2 out in Barcelona yesterday afternoon, and you can see how far behind him each driver was in the second session below:
1 Charles LECLERC 1:19.670
2 George RUSSELL +0.117
3 Lewis HAMILTON +0.204
4 Carlos SAINZ +0.320
5 Max VERSTAPPEN +0.336
6 Fernando ALONSO +0.533
7 Sergio PEREZ +0.962
8 Sebastian VETTEL +1.033
9 Esteban OCON +1.075
10 Mick SCHUMACHER +1.087
11 Pierre GASLY +1.247
12 Kevin MAGNUSSEN +1.343
13 Lance STROLL +1.579
14 Yuki TSUNODA +1.615
15 Daniel RICCIARDO +1.715
16 Valtteri BOTTAS +2.158
17 GuanyuZHOU +2.196
18 Alexander ALBON +2.649
19 Nicholas LATIFI +3.527
20 Lando NORRIS +3.718
Welcome to coverage of qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix
Good morning, and welcome to live coverage of qualifying for the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix.
Ferrari head into today’s action as the pacesetters, with championship leader Charles Leclerc topping the timesheets in both of Friday’s practice sessions. Mercedes saw a significant improvement in their fortunes yesterday too, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finishing FP2 in second and third place respectively, and the W13 suffering from far less intense porpoising than previous race weekends.
We’ll bring you all of the action from the third practice sessions, which begins at 12pm, qualifying when it starts at 3pm, and all of the news updates throughout the day.
Source Link F1 qualifying LIVE: Spanish Grand Prix updates as Lewis Hamilton hails Mercedes progress ahead of final practice