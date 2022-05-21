F1 qualifying LIVE: Spanish Grand Prix updates as Lewis Hamilton hails Mercedes progress ahead of final practice

Mercedes are hoping to show signs of progress at the Spanish Grand Prix (AFP via Getty Images)

Follow all the action from the Spanish Grand Prix as the final practice session takes place ahead of qualifying this afternoon.

Max Verstappen’s victory in Miami reduced Charles Leclerc’s lead at the top of the drivers’ standings to just 19 points but it was the Ferrari driver who was quickest in yesterday’s second practice session. There were also encouraging signs for Mercedes after it was revealed the team had been testing new upgrades to their car at a filming day earlier this week. George Russell finished second in practice, ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton, who was buoyed by the progress after consistently struggling with the car’s porpoising issue.

“It is the first time we have driven down the straight without bouncing,” he said. “We still have some bouncing but it is way better and we are starting to eke into the potential of the car. I am grateful for the upgrades. We just need to fine-tune them.” Follow all the action from practice and qualifying below:

Show latest update 1653128004 Leclerc setting pace in Barcelona so far this weekend Charles Leclerc was fastest in both FP1 and FP2 out in Barcelona yesterday afternoon, and you can see how far behind him each driver was in the second session below: 1 Charles LECLERC 1:19.670 2 George RUSSELL +0.117 3 Lewis HAMILTON +0.204 4 Carlos SAINZ +0.320 5 Max VERSTAPPEN +0.336 6 Fernando ALONSO +0.533 7 Sergio PEREZ +0.962 8 Sebastian VETTEL +1.033 9 Esteban OCON +1.075 10 Mick SCHUMACHER +1.087 11 Pierre GASLY +1.247 12 Kevin MAGNUSSEN +1.343 13 Lance STROLL +1.579 14 Yuki TSUNODA +1.615 15 Daniel RICCIARDO +1.715 16 Valtteri BOTTAS +2.158 17 GuanyuZHOU +2.196 18 Alexander ALBON +2.649 19 Nicholas LATIFI +3.527 20 Lando NORRIS +3.718 Dan Austin 21 May 2022 11:13 1653127915 Welcome to coverage of qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix Good morning, and welcome to live coverage of qualifying for the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix. Ferrari head into today’s action as the pacesetters, with championship leader Charles Leclerc topping the timesheets in both of Friday’s practice sessions. Mercedes saw a significant improvement in their fortunes yesterday too, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finishing FP2 in second and third place respectively, and the W13 suffering from far less intense porpoising than previous race weekends. We’ll bring you all of the action from the third practice sessions, which begins at 12pm, qualifying when it starts at 3pm, and all of the news updates throughout the day. Dan Austin 21 May 2022 11:11

