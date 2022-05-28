F1 qualifying LIVE: Monaco Grand Prix FP3 updates as Charles Leclerc aims to land pole over Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen on track during practice ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix (Getty Images)

The Monaco Grand Prix is here with Formula 1 arriving at its seventh race of the 2022 season following last week’s Spanish Grand Prix. The prestigious race has been the source of much speculation this week, with F1 owner Liberty Media considering how to expand the sport and placing the historic race under threat due to a number of factors, including: a small crowd in comparison to other races, a small fee paid for the privilege of hosting one of the 22 Grand Prix and the relatively difficult potential for overtaking and exciting moves.

But Ferrari’s Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc, who has lived in Monaco his entire life, insists taking away the race would be a “bad move”, adding: “I have never known Monaco without F1 apart from Covid reasons in 2020 and F1 without Monaco for me is not F1. F1 has some historic tracks like Silverstone and Monza – and Monaco, too. And they should stay on the calendar. Monaco is one of the best tracks out there, in terms of qualifying there are no places I enjoy as much here, and where the driver can make as much difference. The races are so close. The danger, you can still feel it because you really have the sensation of speed and in terms of qualifying it is probably the most exciting of the year. I agree in the races there are maybe some things we could change here and there to help overtaking. But in terms of challenge for the drivers it is one of the toughest challenges of the year.”

Leclerc will hope to regain the lead over Red Bull’s world champion Max Verstappen, who is six points clear in the drivers’ standings, while Sainz will also hope to contribute in order to chip away at Red Bull’s 26-point lead in the constructors’ title race. Mercedes continue to experience struggles, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell desperate to challenge at the top of races. Follow live updates from FP3 and build-up to qualification this afternoon in Monte-Carlo:

