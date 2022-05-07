F1 qualifying LIVE: Miami Grand Prix updates as Lewis Hamilton tries to find pace in Mercedes

Vettel Puts Focus On Climate Change At Miami GP

Follow live Formula One coverage from qualifying at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida for the Miami Grand Prix. F1 has arrived in the United States ahead of the long-awaited inaugural Miami Grand Prix and excitement is building as the drivers take to the track in Florida, battling for position in Sunday’s race.

FP3 on Saturday saw Max Verstappen narrowly avoid disaster late on as he went for a spin, while his teammate Sergio Perez topped the leaderboard ahead of Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari.

In FP1 on Friday, Leclerc – who heads into the fifth race of the season with the championship lead after two wins so far this season – posted the fastest time as Ferrari again impressed. But defending champion Verstappen and the Red Bulls also showed some pace, while there were finally signs of life from Mercedes as George Russell ended in P2, just 0.071s behind Leclerc.

Then in FP2, Mercedes built on that as Russell posted the fastest lap and Lewis Hamilton was fourth. The seven-time world champion’s struggles reached a new low after a 13th place finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix two weeks ago but Miami could signal the start of a revival for the Brit, although Saturday’s times were less encouragin.

Follow live coverage from qualifying at the F1 Miami Grand Prix below:

Show latest update 1651950008 Perez tops leaderboard in FP3 Red Bull and Ferrari have shared two victories each so far this season and are separated by just 11 points in the constructors championship. But Charles Leclerc holds a significant 27-point advantage over Max Verstappen in the drivers standings and Red Bull will be keen to do something about that this weekend. But can Christian Horner and Co secure pole ahead of the Scuderia? Will anyone else have a say in securing a place on the front row? We are just an hour away from finding out. Dylan Terry 7 May 2022 20:00 1651949408 Perez tops leaderboard in FP3 So it’s a one-three for Red Bull in FP3 as they look to secure back-to-back victories for the first time this season in Miami. Sergio Perez produced a wonderful lap to top the leaderboard, with Charles Leclerc in second and Max Verstappen in third. Qualifying is just over one hour away. Who are you backing? Dylan Terry 7 May 2022 19:50 1651948808 Miami Grand Prix Saturday practice Jenson Button is a bit confused as to George Russell’s huge drop off in FP3. Remember, Russell guided his Mercedes car to the top of the leaderboard in the second practice session. But he has just finished 17th in FP3. Button told Sky Sports: “It’s strange how the car looks like it did for the first four races of the year. It doesn’t look like what we had yesterday. “It’s quite unusual. The circuit is very different, it’s windier today. They did go out when it was hotter and then when it cooled down they didn’t run.” Dylan Terry 7 May 2022 19:40 1651948208 Miami Grand Prix Saturday practice final leaderboard Here is the moment that reigning world champion Max Verstappen almost went into the wall inside the final few minutes of FP3! He did well to put on the brakes quickly enough to prevent the impact with the wall. Could have ended far, far worse. Dylan Terry 7 May 2022 19:30 1651947608 Miami Grand Prix Saturday practice Pierre Gasly describing the porpoising in his AlphaTauri as it ‘bouncing around like a kangaroo’. Not ideal for the Frenchman. He could only manage 16th in that final practice session. Dylan Terry 7 May 2022 19:20 1651947187 Perez tops leaderboard in FP3 So then, it’s Sergio Perez and not Max Verstappen who leads the way for Red Bull at the end of the third practice session. Charles Leclerc finishes second, with reigning world champion Verstappen in third. Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Mick Schumacher, Carlos Sainz, Kevin Magnussen, Alex Albon and Lando Norris also managed a top 10 finish. Mercedes’ problems look to have returned as Lewis Hamilton could only manage 15th, with George Russell even further down in 17th place. Can they improve in qualifying? That takes place at 9pm BST. Dylan Terry 7 May 2022 19:13 1651946609 Miami Grand Prix Saturday practice final leaderboard Here is the final leaderboard then at the end of the third and final practice session at the Miami Grand Prix! Charles Leclerc managed to edge in front of Max Verstappen at the end. Sergio Perez Charles Leclerc Max Verstappen Fernando Alonso Sebastian Vettel Mick Schumacher Carlos Sainz Kevin Magnussen Alex Albon Lando Norris Yuki Tsunoda Lance Stroll Daniel Ricciardo Valtteri Bottas Lewis Hamilton Pierre Gasly George Russell Guanyu Zhou Nicholas Latifi Esteban Ocon Dylan Terry 7 May 2022 19:03 1651946377 Miami Grand Prix Saturday practice 1 minute remaining: OH HANG ON THOUGH! Max Verstappen is extremely lucky to avoid hitting the wall as he spins out at one of the apexes! The reigning world champion hits the curb but manages to get on the brakes quickly enough to avoid shunting the car! The mechanics will be breathing a sigh of relief there! Dylan Terry 7 May 2022 18:59 1651946283 Miami Grand Prix Saturday practice 2 minutes remaining: Sergio Perez returns to the top of the standings in the closing stages here! He has gone three tenths quicker than fellow Red Bull Max Verstappen. Sebastian Vettel is up to fourth in his Aston Martin – either side of the two Ferraris. Session ending very shortly. I will bring you a full leaderboard as soon as the clock ticks to zero. Dylan Terry 7 May 2022 18:58 1651946187 Miami Grand Prix Saturday practice 4 minutes remaining: George Russell tells his Mercedes team radio that ‘the tyres are nowhere’ as the Silver Arrows begin to fall down the order a little. Lewis Hamilton is down in 14th and George Russell is even further behind in 16th. That is a real return to disappointment after a promising Friday for the reigning constructors champions. Russell is clearly struggling with some awful porpoising. Imagine it’s similar for Hamilton too. Dylan Terry 7 May 2022 18:56

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link F1 qualifying LIVE: Miami Grand Prix updates as Lewis Hamilton tries to find pace in Mercedes