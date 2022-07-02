F1 qualifying LIVE: Lewis Hamilton targets pole position for the British Grand Prix

Bernie Eccleston ‘surprised’ Hamilton hasn’t ‘brushed aside’ Nelson Piquet’s racist comment

Follow live F1 coverage as the British Grand Prix weekend continues with third practice and qualifying at Silverstone on Saturday. Last time out, Max Verstappen claimed his sixth victory of the season at the Canadian Grand Prix, holding off a late charge from Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. The reigning world champion’s lead at the top of the Championship leaderboard is now 46 points from team-mate Sergio Perez, who failed to finish in Montreal.

Lewis Hamilton finished third – only his second podium of the season – while fellow British team-mate George Russell came home in fourth. Both the Silver Arrows and Ferrari – with Charles Leclerc having had a month to forget – will be striving to get back on the podium this weekend. Hamilton won last season’s race, after crashing with Verstappen in a memorable moment on the opening lap at Copse corner. It was the Brit’s eighth triumph on home soil.

Sainz was quickest in second practice on Friday, with Hamilton positioned in second and fellow Brit Lando Norris completing the top-three.

Follow all the latest updates as we build towards Sunday’s British Grand Prix:

Show latest update 1656754254 Good morning! Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of third practice and qualifying at the British Grand Prix! There’s grey skies in the air here at Silverstone, with rain expected in and around qualifying later. Here are your timings for today: – Third practice: 12pm – Qualifying: 3pm (BST) Kieran Jackson 2 July 2022 10:30 1656693951 Both Sainz and Hamilton complained of bouncing – yet they finished in the top-two! Kieran Jackson 1 July 2022 17:45 1656692395 Is Max saving something in the locker for Saturday? Kieran Jackson 1 July 2022 17:19 1656691804 FP2 results in full: Kieran Jackson 1 July 2022 17:10 1656691388 Sainz on top in FP2! Despite the advantage of taking Hamilton’s slipstream, Russell cannot improve on his time… Sainz is first on the ledarboard but cause for optimism for Mercedes perhaps? Hamilton is second after that session, with Norris in third – the pair are less than two-tenths off the Ferrari pace-setter. Not a bad hour for the Brits! Kieran Jackson 1 July 2022 17:03 1656691175 Russell pits for softs A quick pit-stop from the Mercedes man, who will have one more go to put his car up the leaderboard…. Expectedly, every car now out on track – will we see any change to the leaderboard? Kieran Jackson 1 July 2022 16:59 1656690858 10 minutes to go… George Russell is complaining of a lack of grip out on track, in response to his engineer saying he can push hard – he currently lies in eighth. One point to note is, currently, the gap between the top-9 cars is no more than one second, with Leclerc in fifth only four-tenths off his Ferrari team-mate Sainz, who still leads the pack heading into the closing stages. Promising signs… Kieran Jackson 1 July 2022 16:54 1656690407 15 minutes to go… Encouraging for British fans. Hamilton is now in second, 0,163 seconds off leader Sainz while Norris is also in the top-three. With the whole field now on softs, who will have the momentum heading into Saturday? Kieran Jackson 1 July 2022 16:46 1656690319 It wouldn’t be a Friday without track congestion… Kieran Jackson 1 July 2022 16:45 1656689421 30 minutes to go… We’re half-way through FP2 as the majority of the field switch to the soft tyre. Lando Norris has just set the quickest time of the day, with Leclerc and Sainz in second and third respectively. George Russell is now in fourth, Hamilton (on the mediums) down in ninth. Kieran Jackson 1 July 2022 16:30

