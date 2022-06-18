F1 qualifying LIVE: Canadian Grand Prix updates and times as Max Verstappen fastest in practice

F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2022 – Return to Gilles’ backyard

Follow live F1 coverage as the Canadian Grand Prix weekend continues with free practice session three and qualifying tonight in Montreal.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen topped the timesheets in both free practice sessions on Friday but was only marginally ahead of Charles Leclerc in FP2. Ferrari fitted a new control electronic to Leclerc’s car prior to FP2 – going over the threshold of two – meaning Leclerc faces a grid penalty for Sunday’s race and will need to qualify near the top of the leaderboard to limit the damage.

Mercedes struggled once again as they looked to maximise the performance of the W13 with George Russell ending FP2 in seventh and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton down in 13th. Mercedes abandoned a redesigned floor concept they ran on Hamilton’s car in FP1 with the 37-year-old describing the car as “undriveable” over the team radio.

Elsewhere, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner remains angry with the FIA’s decision to introduce a new F1 technical directive designed to reduce injuries caused by intense porpoising. “You can understand safety being the FIA’s main concern, but to drop a technical directive in before a race weekend without consultation feels like the wrong way to go about things,” Horner told Sky Sports F1. “It’s a very dangerous thing to allow the FIA to set your ride height going into a weekend. It seems a very complicated way to go about an issue which doesn’t affect all teams.”

Follow all the latest updates as we build towards this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix:

Show latest update 1655560878 Full laptimes from FP2 as Verstappen goes fastest again Max Verstappen topped the timesheets in both free practice sessions on Friday but was only marginally ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in FP2. The full list of fastest times from the second session is below: 1 Max VERSTAPPEN 1:14.127 2 Charles LECLERC +0.081 3 Carlos SAINZ +0.225 4 Sebastian VETTEL +0.315 5 Fernando ALONSO +0.416 6 Pierre GASLY +0.752 7 George RUSSELL +0.844 8 Lando NORRIS +0.860 9 Daniel RICCIARDO +0.906 10 Esteban OCON +0.992 11 Sergio PEREZ +1.040 12 Lance STROLL +1.269 13 Lewis HAMILTON +1.294 14 Kevin MAGNUSSEN +1.372 15 Mick SCHUMACHER +1.389 16 GuanyuZHOU +1.399 17 Yuki TSUNODA +1.440 18 Alexander ALBON +2.044 19 Nicholas LATIFI +2.382 20 Valtteri BOTTAS N/A Michael Jones 18 June 2022 15:01 1655560583 Lewis Hamilton slams ‘undriveable’ Mercedes car which is ‘worst’ in his F1 career Lewis Hamilton has lambasted Mercedes’ 2022 Formula 1 car after once again suffering from intense bouncing and poor performance in practice for the Canadian Grand Prix. The seven-time world champion experimented with a new floor and different setups on his car in Friday night’s running in Montreal, but only ended up 13th fastest at the end of the second free practice session, telling his team over the radio: “This car is now undriveable.” Mercedes have been struggling after transitioning to F1’s new set of technical regulations, which have undergone their biggest revision in a generation. A return to ground effect aerodynamics for the first time since the 1980s has brought with it the unexpected aerodynamic quirk known as porpoising, which is the name given to the phenomenon whereby cars bounce up and down violently at high speeds on long straights. Michael Jones 18 June 2022 14:56 1655560322 Leclerc facing grid penalty Charles Leclerc faces a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix after Ferrari fitted a new control electronic to his car ahead of Friday’s FP2 session. Ferrari have struggled with reliability over recent weeks, losing likely victories and podium finishes as both Leclerc and teammate Carlos Sainz have failed to finish races, problems which were underscored by a double retirement in Azerbaijan last weekend. Leclerc is feeling optimistic though and says that Montreal isn’t the worst place to take a penalty as overtaking is easier here than at other circuits. Michael Jones 18 June 2022 14:52 1655559859 Max Verstappen dominates practice ahead of Canadian Grand Prix The defending world champion is currently top of the standings and was untouchable in both of Friday’s practice sessions at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Verstappen is the in-form man this year, winning four of the last five races, including around the streets of Baku last weekend. Verstappen has had less trouble than others on the grid and his time of one minute 14.127 seconds saw him top the time sheets at the end of second practice. Michael Jones 18 June 2022 14:44

