F1 qualifying LIVE: Azerbaijan Grand Prix final practice updates with Leclerc set to battle Red Bulls for pole

Follow for live F1 updates from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc looks to claim a fourth pole position in a row at the Baku street circuit. Although he was denied victory at the Monaco Grand Prix last time out and is without a race win in two months, Leclerc has been on sensational Saturday form and appears to be quick again on the coast of the Caspian Sea after topping the timesheets on Friday’s second free practice session.

Leclerc secured pole position here last year, although it was Sergio Perez who went on to take victory in what was a chaotic race. Perez, fresh off his victory in Monte Carlo, has had the edge over world champion and championship leader Max Verstappen so far this weekend and could lead the Red Bull fight as the team try to deny Leclerc another pole position.

Before qualifying gets underway, the third and final practice session will take place as Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton desperately look for improvements. The seven-time world champion could only finish P12 in Friday’s practice session as Mercedes were again off the pace and struggling with ‘porpoising’, which seems to be causing the team difficulties on the long and bumpy pit straight. Follow live updates from FP3 and qualifying ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix below:

Show latest update 1654938278 Hamilton and Mercedes struggles continue in Baku Hamilton heads into Sunday’s Azerbaijan GP – the eighth round of 22 this season – already 75 points behind Verstappen, the equivalent of three victories. And his Mercedes team continue to combat the porpoising problems which have wreaked havoc on their campaign as both Hamilton and team-mate George Russell suffered from heavy bouncing on Friday. At one point in the first session, Hamilton’s race engineer Peter Bonnington advised his driver to be wary of crossing the pit-entry line when he completed a lap. A frustrated Hamilton replied: “It is so bumpy, I couldn’t see the line.” Russell, who has finished ahead of Hamilton at every round bar the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix to move 34 points clear of his team-mate in the standings, finished seventh, 1.3 seconds off the pace. Jamie Braidwood 11 June 2022 10:04 1654938216 Leclerc edges out Perez in second practice session in Azerbaijan Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took top spot in practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton laboured to 12th. Leclerc, denied victory on home soil in Monaco a fortnight ago when his team were caught flat-footed in the wet-dry conditions, edged out Sergio Perez in Baku. Fresh from winning in Monte Carlo, and penning a new contract which will see him remain in Red Bull colours until 2024, Perez was quickest in the opening running of the weekend. But the Mexican was gazumped by Leclerc later in the day, trailing the Ferrari man by a quarter of a second. Ferrari and Red Bull continue to be the top of the Formula One class with world champion Max Verstappen third in the order, three-tenths back. Jamie Braidwood 11 June 2022 10:03 1654937852 Good morning Good morning and welcome to updates from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc looks to claim a fourth pole position in a row at the Baku street circuit. Although he was denied victory at the Monaco Grand Prix last time out and is without a race win in two months, Leclerc has been on sensational Saturday form and appears to be quick again on the coast of the Caspian Sea after topping the timesheets on Friday’s second free practice session. We’ll bring build-up to the afternoon’s action and updates from FP3 ahead of lights out. Jamie Braidwood 11 June 2022 09:57

