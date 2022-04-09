F1 qualifying LIVE: Australian Grand Prix updates as Lewis Hamilton set to struggle

Charles Leclerc was the quickest in FP2 (Getty Images)

Follow all the action as qualifying gets underway at the Australian Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc leads the drivers’ standings after two races, with victory at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix followed by a second-place finish behind reigning world champion Max Verstappen in Saudi Arabia. Ferrari looked to have the pace again around Melbourne’s Albert Park street circuit with Carlos Sainz topping FP1 before Leclerc seized the initiative in FP2, although Verstappen was lurking right behind. There were encouraging signs for Alpine too, with Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon both inside the top six on Friday.

It appears as though Mercedes’ woes are set to continue, though, with both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell enduring miserable practice sessions. After finishing seventh in FP1, Hamilton tumbled down to 13th in FP2 and it appears Toto Wolff’s team are no closer to finding a solution to the car’s lack of pace.

Follow all the latest updates and lap times from qualifying below:

Show latest update 1649481476 Hamilton ‘doesn’t know’ if Mercedes improvement will be too late for world championship Mercedes are struggling to so far in 2022 and have been way off the pace in the three free practice sessions in Australia this weekend. The team has brought no significant upgrades to the Albert Park circuit, which means Lewis Hamilton will be driving the same car which saw him knocked out in Q1 in Saudi Arabia. “We haven’t got any fixes for this weekend but we aren’t necessarily looking for one fix, it’s a lot of scope for work,” Hamilton said. “Who knows [whether improvements will come too late for the world championship]? I can’t answer that at the moment so I can’t really put that in my mind. I put my trust in the team so we keep our heads down and keep working. “There’s nothing exceptional you can expect,” team-mate George Russell added. “We know we’re that step behind [Ferrari and Red Bull].” Dan Austin 9 April 2022 06:17 1649481089 Aston Martin toiling in Melbourne after two crashes this morning Aston Martin have been enduring a very difficult start to the 2022 season, having dropped down the grid order during the transition to F1’s new era of regulations. Their struggles are continuing this morning with both Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel crashing in free practice three, with the team trying to fix both cars with less than hour to go until the start of qualifying. Both the gearbox and power unit on Vettel’s AMR22 need to be changed, and that means he could well miss the session. Dan Austin 9 April 2022 06:11 1649480812 Welcome to live qualifying from Formula 1’s Australian Grand Prix Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of qualifying at the 2022 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix. F1 is racing Down Under for the first time since the 2019 season season, at the same Albert Park circuit which has provided so many memorable moments since joining the calendar in the 1990s. Championship leaders Ferrari have looked fastest in the three free practice sessions so far this weekend, and are going to be favourites to take pole position when qualifying begins at 7am. Dan Austin 9 April 2022 06:06

