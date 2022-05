F1 practice: What time is Spanish Grand Prix today and how can I watch?

The 2022 F1 season returns for the sixth race of the campaign this weekend as the paddock travels to Spain to take on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Charles Leclerc still has a healthy lead in the drivers’ standings as his consistent start continues to bare fruit.

But Max Verstappen has won the last two races in Italy and the USA, so he has the momentum heading into this one.

Meanwhile, Mercedes will be hoping they can close the gap to the top two teams, while the likes of McLaren and Alpha Tauri will be looking to bounce back following difficult weekends in Miami.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the opening day of action at the Spanish Grand Prix.

When is Spanish Grand Prix practice?

The opening practice session takes place at 1pm BST on Friday 20 May while the second gets underway at 4pm later that today.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Spanish Grand Prix live on Sky Sports across the race weekend. Coverage of Free Practice 1 begins at 12.30pm BST on Friday on Sky Sports F1, with Free Practice 2 following from 3.45pm.

What is the schedule for the Spanish Grand Prix weekend? (All times BST)

Friday 20 May

9.30am: F1 Drivers’ Press Conference

1pm: Spanish GP Practice One

4pm: Spanish GP Practice Two

6.15pm: W Series Qualifying

Saturday 21 May

12pm: Spanish GP Practice Three

1.20pm: W Series Race

3pm: Spanish GP qualifying

Sunday 22 May

2pm: The Spanish GP Race

Driver Standings

Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 104 points Max Verstappen | Red Bull Racing | 85 points Sergio Perez | Red Bull Racing | 66 points George Russell | Mercedes | 59 points Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 53 points Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 36 points Lando Norris | McLaren | 35 points Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 30 points Esteban Ocon | Alpine F1 | 24 points Kevin Magnussen | Haas F1 Team | 15 points Daniel Ricciardo | McLaren | 11 points Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 10 points Pierre Gasly | AlphaTauri | 6 points Sebastian Vettel | Aston Martin | 4 points Alexander Albon | Williams Racing | 3 points Fernando Alonso | Alpine F1 | 2 points Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 2 points Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 1 point Mick Schumacher | Haas F1 Team | 0 points Nicholas Latifi | Williams Racing | 0 points

