F1 practice: What time is British Grand Prix and how can I watch?

Max Verstappen will be looking to claim victory at the British Grand Prix one year after his memorable crash with Lewis Hamilton as Formula One heads back to Silverstone for round 10 of the 2022 season.

Two weeks ago, Championship leader Verstappen claimed his sixth victory of the season at the Canadian Grand Prix, holding off a late charge from Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. The Red Bull driver’s lead at the top is now 46 points from team-mate Sergio Perez, who failed to finish in Montreal.

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton finished third – only his second podium of the season – while fellow British team-mate George Russell came home in fourth. Both the Silver Arrows and Ferrari – with Charles Leclerc now three points behind Perez will be striving for a podium finish.

Hamilton won his eighth British Grand Prix in 2021, bouncing back from a 10-second time penalty for his collision with Verstappen.

Here is everything you need to know:

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Friday 1 July

Free Practice 1: 1pm

1pm Free Practice 2: 4pm

Saturday 2 July

Free Practice 3: Midday

Midday Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 3 July

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule from Friday to Sunday will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link F1 practice: What time is British Grand Prix and how can I watch?