F1 practice live stream: How to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula One returns to Baku as the Azerbaijan Grand prix gets underway this afternoon with the opening day of practice.

The complex street circuit provided one of the races of the season last year, and defending world champion Max Verstappen has warned he has unfinished business after a dramatic late puncture denied the Red Bull driver victory.

Red Bull remain in the ascendency after Sergio Perez made it four wins in a row for the team at the Monaco Grand Prix last time out. Perez’s second win of the season has sparked talk of a potential title challenge, but Ferrari and Mercedes will be looking to hit back themselves.

Charles Leclerc has now gone two months without a race victory following his and Ferrari’s impressive start to the season, but the 24-year-old has still been sensational in qualifying and has claimed three pole positions in a row.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of practice today.

When is Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice?

The first session will get underway at 12pm BST on Friday 10 June. It will last an hour and will be followed by the second session at 3pm.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with live coverage of FP1 starting from 11:30am. Coverage of the FP2 will begin from 2:45pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix – full schedule

Friday 10 June

FP1: 12 – 1pm

FP2: 3 – 4pm

Saturday 11 June

Qualifying: 3 – 4pm

Sunday 12 June

Race: 12 – 2pm

Drivers standings

Max Verstappen – 125 points Charles Leclerc – 116 points Sergio Perez – 110 points George Russell – 84 points Carlos Sainz – 83 points Lewis Hamilton – 50 points Lando Norris – 48 points Valtteri Bottas – 40 points Esteban Ocon – 30 points Kevin Magnussen – 15 points Daniel Ricciardo – 11 points Yuki Tsunoda – 11 points Fernando Alonso – 10 points Pierre Gasly – 6 points Sebastian Vettel – 5 points Alex Albon – 3 points Lance Stroll – 2 points Guanyu Zhou – 1 point Mick Schumacher – 0 points Nico Hulkenberg – 0 points Nicholas Latifi – 0 points

