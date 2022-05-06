F1 practice LIVE: Miami Grand Prix updates as Lewis Hamilton tries out Mercedes ‘improvements’

Vettel Puts Focus On Climate Change At Miami GP

Follow live Formula One coverage from the opening practice sessions at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida, ahead of the Miami Grand Prix. F1 has arrived in the United States ahead of the long-awaited inaugural Miami Grand Prix and excitement is building as the drivers take to the track for the first time.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc heads into the fifth race of the season with the championship lead after two wins so far this season, but defending champion Max Verstappen cut his advantage at the top of the standings following Red Bull’s one-two in Imola last time out.

It’s been a nightmare start to the season for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes, with the seven-time world champions struggles reaching a new low after a 13th place finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix two weeks ago.

Hamilton has been backed by fellow British driver Lando Norris ahead of this weekend’s race, with the McLaren star saying Hamilton “is too talented and has too much skill” to be kept down for long.

Ahead of practice today Wolff has said Mercedes “found several directions for improving the car”, but we will only see how successful they have been as the cars hit the track later.

Follow live coverage from practice at the F1 Miami Grand Prix below:

Show latest update 1651857253 ‘I couldn’t get any more on today’: Lewis Hamilton defiant in face of F1 jewellery ban Lewis Hamilton says the FIA’s decision to tighten rules on Formula One drivers wearing jewellery during races is a “step backwards” and says he will he continue to keep his nose and ear piercings in even if the FIA threatened to stop the seven-time world champion from racing. Hamilton appeared at the drivers’ press conference ahead of the Miami Grand Prix on Friday wearing three watches, eight rings, four necklaces and two earrings, as well as his nose ring which was hidden behind his face covering. Of his jewellery, Hamilton only wears his earrings and nose ring while he is in his car as they are the only items he is unable to remove. “I couldn’t get any more jewellery on today,” Hamilton said when it was put to the 37-year-old that as the driver who wears the most jewellery on the grid he would be the one most affected by the FIA’s clampdown. Luke Baker 6 May 2022 18:14 1651856423 Mercedes have ‘massive carrot dangling’ in front of them says Hill Damon Hill has said there is a ‘massive carrot dangling’ in front of Mercedes if they can figure out the problems that have dampened their season. Mercedes are currently third in the Constructor’s Championship having struggled with downforce and ‘porpoising’ issues on their W13 this season. Pretty much every team on the grid has felt the effects of porpoising which causes the car to bounce forcefully down the straights but this issue has been a big thorn in Mercedes’ side. It has proved to be a tricky conundrum for the Mercedes engineers to solve and while raising the ride height has proved effective at eliminating porpoising, it is not conducive to providing the best speeds the car can offer. 1996 World Champion Damon Hill said if Mercedes can work out how to get their car lower without a return to porpoising, they may soon find their results improving. “You look at the front end of these cars now, they’ve got these underneath the bib where the skid plate is at the front, just behind the drivers’ knees almost, they’ve got these dampers,” he said on the F1 Nation podcast. “They’ve got these fairly serious looking bits of kit that are doing something and I’m wondering whether its just simply a damper that when the car decks, it somehow stops it from springing back up again so much so it could be the actual floor hitting that is setting off the osolation. “If you can get your car half a centimetre lower, you get maybe double the amount of downforce or efficiency. So they’ve got to control that really difficult increment in downforce. “It wants to suck so hard that it actually wants to suck onto the ground and you’ve got to get it as close as you can without it hitting a bump and releasing and going into that crazy osolation.” Hill refused to rule out the reigning constructors’ champions from the title race and claimed there is a “massive carrot” dangling in front of Mercedes should they be able to solve their issues. “Would you completely rule out Mercedes? They’ve got a lot to think about but perhaps they could throw themselves into the pot.” he added. “They have even less resources that they can use because they’ve had so much success so they’re actually on the limit with how much developments, wind tunnel and financial resources.” “We haven’t seen the full potential from Mercedes is what I’m saying. Because we’re so early in the development of these new regulations, there’s this really tantalising, massive carrot that is dangling right in front of Mercedes but they can’t get to it.” Michael Jones 6 May 2022 18:00 1651855883 Max Verstappen tipped to have the edge on Charles Leclerc at Miami Grand Prix The Dutchman’s win was his second of the season – his first coming in Saudi Arabia. Leclerc has also won two races in Bahrain and Australia, but has been able to move clear of Verstappen due to the Red Bull driver failing to finish both of those races. Yet despite Ferrari’s Leclerc leading the standings heading to Florida, Montoya feels Verstappen has the edge and believes Leclerc’s spin late on in the Emilia Romagna GP – which saw him drop from third to sixth – gives his rival the upper hand. Michael Jones 6 May 2022 17:51 1651855103 Toto Wolff ponders Mercedes change to combat porpoising Toto Wolff has admitted he is considering a switch of strategy as Mercedes continue to struggle to find solutions to their ‘porpoising’ problems. Several teams have encountered issues with their cars bouncing due to the new car designs suffering with unexpected aerodynamic impacts, leading to the term which has become quickly widespread and adopted into the Formula One lexicon. The German team, who have won the Constructors’ Championship every year since 2014, have been off the pace at the first four races of the 2022 Formula 1 season. A significant problem has been porpoising, the bouncing of Mercedes’ new W13 car due to downforce issues that left Russell with back and chest pains after the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Michael Jones 6 May 2022 17:38 1651854323 Mercedes find ‘several directions’ to improve car ahead of Miami Grand Prix, promises Toto Wolff The reigning constructors champions have struggled at the start of the 2022 F1 season as the FIA’s new regulations appear to have worked against them. Michael Jones 6 May 2022 17:25 1651853423 Abbie Eaton believes it could be seven years before F1 has a woman driver W Series racing driver Abbie Eaton believes it could be five to seven years before there is a woman F1 driver, although she is looking forward to the start of the new season. The 2022 W Series season opener will form part of a doubleheader alongside Formula One’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix this weekend. Eaton, who was the official driver for Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May’s Grand Tour, is looking forward to the experience. Michael Jones 6 May 2022 17:10 1651852523 Final sector of Miami F1 track features “mistake generator” The final sector of the new Formula 1 circuit in Miami has been specifically designed with a “mistake generator” to test driver skill say the team who designed it. The inaugural Miami Grand Prix takes place this weekend around the newly-built Miami International Autodrome that incorporates the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins NFL team. The 5.4-kilometre, 19-turn circuit features a sequence between Turns 13 and 16 that has been designed to create overtaking opportunities by increasing the likelihood of driver error before accelerating onto the 1.2km back straight. “We had to ensure that we had a racetrack that had enough of a Jekyll and Hyde personality,” explained Clive Bowen, founder and director of Apex Circuit Design. “They were mostly sections with grade change and a lot of traction which require a soft setup on a car, then some super high-speed sections where you want to have a stiff setup to get the best from aero performance and therefore lateral grip through the corners. “The sequence from Turn 13 through to 16 is where we thread the needle under the Turnpike overpasses. “Going into Turn 14, you don’t see the apex of Turn 15 until you’re on the apex of Turn 14. It’s what we call a ‘mistake generator’ so the opportunity for drivers to gain position because somebody in front overdrives is quite high.” Michael Jones 6 May 2022 16:55 1651851683 What is the schedule for the Miami Grand Prix weekend? The Miami Grand Prix weekend kicks off later tonight as the teams have their first taste of the new circuit in two practice sessions ahead of qualifying on Saturday. Here’s how the F1 schedule looks for the next three days: Friday, May 6 7.30pm: Miami GP Practice One

10.30pm: Miami GP Practice Two Saturday, May 7 2pm: W Series Qualifying

6pm: Miami GP Practice Three

7.10pm: W Series Race One

9pm: Miami GP Qualifying Sunday, May 8 3.20pm: W Series Race Two

8.30pm: The Miami Grand Prix Michael Jones 6 May 2022 16:41 1651851023 Lando Norris expects Lewis Hamilton to bounce back from disappointing start Hamilton is already 57 points behind championship leader Charles Leclerc of Ferrari following the first four races. The seven-time world champion finished a lowly 13th in Imola a fortnight ago, nine places behind Mercedes team-mate George Russell. But speaking ahead of Sunday’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix, Norris insisted compatriot Hamilton, 37, is not on the way out. Michael Jones 6 May 2022 16:30 1651850303 Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers departs after Lawrence Stroll rift Aston Martin have parted ways with CEO Tobias Moers after what are reported to be “strategic differences” with part-owner of the F1 team, Lawrence Stroll. Stroll – father of Aston Martin drive Lance – has invested heavily in the company, linking it up with his F1 team, and according to Carbuzz.com, the “strategic differences” between he and Moers first being reported back in January. The report added that “details on the specifics of Moers’ departure and Stroll’s role in it are unclear, and we expect them to stay that way. Aston doesn’t want to go airing dirty laundry.” On the F1 track, Aston Martin have suffered a dismal start to the season, with Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel picking up just five points between them so far, although four-time world champion Vettel did miss the first two races of the season after testing positive for Covid-19. Michael Jones 6 May 2022 16:18

