F1 practice LIVE: Miami Grand Prix updates ahead of qualifying

Follow live Formula One coverage from the final practice sessions at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida, ahead of qualifying later on Saturday for the Miami Grand Prix. F1 has arrived in the United States ahead of the long-awaited inaugural Miami Grand Prix and excitement is building as the drivers take to the track in Florida for the final time before qualifying for Sunday’s race.

In FP1 on Friday, Charles Leclerc – who heads into the fifth race of the season with the championship lead after two wins so far this season – posted the fastest time as Ferrari again impressed. But defending champion Max Verstappen and the Red Bulls also showed some pace, while there were finally signs of life from Mercedes as George Russell ended in P2, just 0.071s behind Leclerc.

Then in FP2, Mercedes built on that as Russell posted the fastest lap and Lewis Hamilton was fourth. The seven-time world champion’s struggles reached a new low after a 13th place finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix two weeks ago but Miami could signal the start of a revival for the Brit.

Only two-tenths of a second separated the top three cars and for the first time this season, we may have Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes all competing at the sharp-end and gunning for pole later on Saturday.

Follow live coverage from practice at the F1 Miami Grand Prix below:

Miami Grand Prix Saturday practice Welcome to The Independent's coverage of the final practice from the Miami Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later on Saturday. F1 has arrived in the United States ahead of the long-awaited inaugural Miami Grand Prix and excitement is building as the drivers take to the track in Florida for the final time before qualifying for Sunday's race. In FP1 on Friday, Charles Leclerc – who heads into the fifth race of the season with the championship lead after two wins so far this season – posted the fastest time as Ferrari again impressed. But defending champion Max Verstappen and the Red Bulls also showed some pace, while there were finally signs of life from Mercedes as George Russell ended in P2, just 0.071s behind Leclerc. Only two-tenths of a second separated the top three cars and, for the first time this season, we may have Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes all competing at the sharp-end and gunning for pole later on Saturday.

