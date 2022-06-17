F1 practice LIVE: Canadian Grand Prix updates and times as Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes seek improvements

Hamilton A Doubt For Canadian Grand Prix

Follow live F1 coverage as the Canadian Grand Prix weekend kicks off with free practice sessions one and two in Montreal.

The big news of the week is the FIA’s decision to “reduce or eliminate” porpoising on the advice of its medical team – just days after Lewis Hamilton suffered with severe back pain in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Hamilton required assistance to get out of his Mercedes after his car bounced up and down at high speed throughout last Sunday’s race.

Mercedes ran their machines close to the ground in Baku to produce lower downforce. But the move exaggerated the bouncing, and under the FIA’s new technical directive, Mercedes might be required to raise the ride height of their cars which could further slow them down.

At the front of the grid, Max Verstappen will be hoping to extend his lead over chief title rival Charles Leclerc after he took full advantage of the Ferrari driver retiring last weekend with the race victory.

Follow all the latest updates as we build towards this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix:

Show latest update 1655485103 Leclerc facing inevitable grid penalties Charles Leclerc is facing some inevitable grid penalties after Ferrari said the power unit which failed during last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix is unsalvageable. That retirement meant both the turbo and MGU-H are considered beyond reapir, and Ferrari are likely to have to use extra parts beyond their alloted allocation in order to complete the season, which will herald grid penalties for the Monegasque driver. A penalty of five grid spots is given for each extra part used during the season, and there are rumours Ferrari could take a double hit this weekend and use an extra turbo and MGU-H each in Montréal. Dan Austin 17 June 2022 17:58 1655484623 Verstappen and Hamilton disagree on FIA intervention After a plethora of drivers including Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly and Daniel Ricciardo demanded the FIA intervene in order to regulate against porpoising on health and safety grounds following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the motorsport governing body issued a directive earlier this week instructing teams to keep bouncing to a specified minimum or face punishment. The move is designed to prevent drivers from suffering porpoising so intense that it causes them back issues and allays fears of potential brain damage in the long run. Most drivers, includign Lewis Hamilton, have spoken in favour of the change in today’s press conferences. World champion Max Verstappen, though, disagrees and says “rule changes in the middle of the year I don’t think are correct.” Dan Austin 17 June 2022 17:50 1655484143 Hamilton reveals reason for backing Schiff in bigotry row Earlier this week Lewis Hamilton gave public backing to Sky Sports presenter Naomi Schiff, who had been the subject of a widely-berated social media post which implied she had been given work as a motorsport pundit based on her gender and race. Schiff though is a Rwandan-Belgian professional racer, and has spent the past few years honing her skills as a presenter and pundit in W Series and F1 coverage with Channel 4. Her contributions to the Sky Sports coverage sp far in 2022 have largely proved popular with audiences, and the post from an account which listed interests in Millwall FC, Brexit, and Donald Trump was largely derided. Hamilton posted a message of support for the 28-year-old online after the incident, and reaffirmed his support in this evening’s press conference. “I know what it’s like to be on the receiving end of hate online,” Hamilton explained. “I try and encourage her to continue doing what’s she’s doing because she’s doing a great job.” Dan Austin 17 June 2022 17:42 1655483663 Hamilton gives more detail on back injury Lewis Hamilton was originially a doubt to race int his weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix, the first since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, after Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff raised concerns about the extent of the back injury the seven-time world champion suffered in Baku last weekend. The violent porpoising Hamilton’s car was suffering from in Azerbaijan meant he struggled to exit the car at the end of the race, such was the intensity of pain he had been forced to endure. In this evening’s press conference, Hamilton said he experienced vertical force of up to 10G during the race, and doesn’t believe he would have been able to exit the car within the FIA’s safety-defined time of ten seconds. Dan Austin 17 June 2022 17:34 1655483183 Lewis Hamilton goes retro with N64 games in Canada Drivers have been taking part in traditional friday press conferences before the start of first practice at 7pm, and Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he has been indulging in a bit of retro gaming since he arrived in Canada. The seven-time world champion has been playing the Nintendo 64, including cult classic first-person shooter GoldenEye. Mario Kart 64 was unfortunately unavailable, so the 37-year-old was forced to make to do with an old F1 game. “Any porpoising in the game?”, joked Max Verstappen. ”No, no porpoising!”, was Hamilton’s response. Dan Austin 17 June 2022 17:26 1655482703 Few upgrades brought to Montréal by teams With F1 still being at the beginning of its new technical regulations era, teams are constantly researching and developing new upgrades for their cars in order to extract better performance. But with such little time between last weekend’s race in Azerbaijan and this Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix, only a few teams are arriving in Montréal with altered parts. Mercedes have brought a new rear suspension and floor body with them, while Ferrari have made changes to their rear wings and beam wing. Alpine and Aston Martin have redesigned beam wing and rear wing concepts respectively, while McLaren’s rear wing and floor edge are both new. Dan Austin 17 June 2022 17:18 1655482205 Canadian Grand Prix practice The drivers are arriving at the track ahead of the first two practice sessions this evening. FP1 is set to get underway at 7pm BST with FP2 following at 10pm. Michael Jones 17 June 2022 17:10 1655481965 Verstappen favourite to win Canadian GP Fresh off his win in Baku Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is the odds on favourite to triumph at the Canadian Grand Prix this week. Lewis Hamilton has won here seven times including the last edition back in 2019 but he is given an outside chance to improve that record due to Mercedes’ issues with porpoising. Verstappen’s teammate, Sergio Perez is second in the market with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz trailing the Red Bull drivers. Max Verstappen: 4/6 Sergio Perez: 7/2 Charles Leclerc: 9/2 Carlos Sainz: 14/1 George Russell: 22/1 Lewis Hamilton: 33/1 Lando Norris: 75/1 Michael Jones 17 June 2022 17:06 1655481605 Zhou frustrated by another DNF Zhou Guanyu has told Alfa Romeo that they must solve their reliability issues after the rookie driver was forced to retire for the third time in four races during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Zhou was running in the top 10 and looked set to finish in the points for the first time since the season-opening race in Bahrain before he received a radio message from his team informing him of the need to retire the car after just 23 laps in Baku. Over the radio he replied: “Are you kidding me, again?” That frustration boiled over to his post-race interviews where he says he couldn’t believe the car needed to be retired just as he was trying to move up the grid. “It was a very good race. I didn’t put a foot wrong in that race and climbing up the field comfortably to get behind [Sebastian] Vettel and fighting for further positions in the points,” said Zhou. “When I heard [the team radio], it was pretty unexpected, and I couldn’t really believe it, because it’s happened too many times this year already. “As a team, we have to just solve that problem, I think that’s the biggest target, or the first priority. We have to get solved the next few races, because to get to the finish line is always the first key, especially when I always had a chance for the points in the last three races.” The DNF was more annoying for Zhou as he believed his pace had improved after eight rounds of 2022 and there was a real chance of picking up more points in Azerbaijan. “I mean, obviously as a rookie you want to get as much laps in, as much experience in [as you can],” he said. “But looking at the race, looking at how the last few races went, I think from my side I was able to progress and keep building up the pace. “The pace was actually stronger than most of my main competitors that race, so I was comfortable out there, and obviously it was that issue, we can’t really put that into results once again, so it’s quite frustrating.” (Getty Images) Michael Jones 17 June 2022 17:00 1655481125 Mercedes can’t keep relying on others’ misfortune says Russell George Russell has warned Mercedes that they cannot keep relying on other teams’ misfortune to challenge for Formula 1 podiums as the team attempts to find more performance from the W13. Russell has finished inside the top five at every single race this season and finished third in Azerbaijan last weekend following a double DNF for Ferrari that eliminated both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. The result means that Russell sits just 17 points behind title contender Leclerc in the championship, “This is a championship where you’ve got the chance to score every single race, and it doesn’t matter how fast your car is, if you’re not scoring those points, then your tally is not going to increase,” Russell said after the race. “So, great work from everybody back at the factories to deliver a reliable car, but we can’t keep on relying on others’ misfortune, and we need to find more performance. “That’s what everyone’s trying their hardest to achieve.” Russell said the W13 had “been feeling OK to drive” in Azerbaijan and it felt well-balanced, but the porpoising remained a limiting factor. “The challenge is just the bottoming, to be honest,” Russell said. “I think it doesn’t matter what boat you’re in, either you’ve got the porpoising and you’re hitting the ground, and if you don’t have porpoising, you’re running the car millimetres to the ground, and you’re bottoming out. “[I’m] feeling it on the back at the moment. But nevertheless, we’ve got to keep on working hard to find more performance and understand what we need to do to unlock that. “I don’t think we’ll have any major updates or anything to try in Canada, but maybe for Silverstone, we’ll have a better idea.” (Getty Images) Michael Jones 17 June 2022 16:52

