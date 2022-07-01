F1 practice LIVE: British Grand Prix updates and times as Lewis Hamilton returns to Silverstone

Bernie Eccleston ‘surprised’ Hamilton hasn’t ‘brushed aside’ Nelson Piquet’s racist comment

Follow live F1 coverage as the British Grand Prix weekend kicks off with free practice sessions one and two at Silverstone. Last time out in Canada, Max Verstappen claimed his sixth victory of the season in Montreal, holding off a late charge from Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. The reigning world champion’s lead at the top of the Championship leaderboard is now 46 points from team-mate Sergio Perez.

Lewis Hamilton finished third – only his second podium of the season – while fellow British team-mate George Russell came home in fourth. Both the Silver Arrows and Ferrari – with Charles Leclerc having had a month to forget – will be striving to get back on the podium this weekend.

Hamilton won last season’s race, after crashing with Verstappen in a memorable moment on the opening lap at Copse corner – and an incident which has sprung back into the public eye given Nelson Piquet’s racist language to describe Hamilton when speaking about the crash.

Follow all the latest updates as we build towards this weekend’s British Grand Prix:

Show latest update 1656669018 F1 practice live Two weeks without any racing – it’s too long isn’t it! Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s practice sessions at the British Grand Prix from Silverstone. Here are today’s timings: – Free Practice 1: 1pm – Free Practice 2: 4pm Stay right here for all the build-up as round 10 of the 2022 Formula 1 season starts today! (Getty Images) Kieran Jackson 1 July 2022 10:50

