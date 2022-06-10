F1 practice LIVE: Azerbaijan Grand Prix times and latest updates with Lewis Hamilton cautious on improvement

Lewis Hamilton is hoping for an improved performance in Baku this weekend (AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live Formula One updates from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as the opening day of practice gets underway in Baku. Defending champion Max Verstappen has warned he has “unfinished business” in Azerbaijan after he was denied victory at a chaotic race last season. It’s an ominous sign for the rest of the grid as Red Bull arrive at the street circuit on a run of four straight race victories, following Sergio Perez’s win at the Monaco Grand Prix last time out.

Ferrari and Mercedes are under pressure to respond and the opening two practice sessions will offer clues as to who can challenge Red Bull this weekend. Charles Leclerc is without a victory in two months but has been on brilliant form in qualifying with three consecutive pole positions, while Lewis Hamilton will be hoping Mercedes have finally resolved their troubles with ‘porpoising’. It has been claimed that Red Bull fear the “dangerous” potential of the Mercedes car, but Verstappen remains the favourite as he looks to extend Red Bull’s run.

“I’m looking forward to returning to Baku, we have some unfinished business there after last year,” Verstappen said. “It’s a tricky track with big braking zones and a tight run off, finding the best set-up for the car will be difficult in terms of making sure we get the correct wing level. It will also be interesting to see if we can make our one lap performance better for qualifying as we’ve been lacking a little.” Follow live updates from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, below:

When is Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice? The first session will get underway at 12pm BST on Friday 10 June. It will last an hour and will be followed by the second session at 3pm. How can I watch it? It will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with live coverage of FP1 starting from 11:30am. Coverage of the FP2 will begin from 2:45pm. Jamie Braidwood 10 June 2022 11:45

Lewis Hamilton responds to Mercedes optimism Lewis Hamilton is asked about the positive mood around Mercedes heading into this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix: "Where's that feeling come from?" he replies with a grin. "I love that, a collective positive mood. I'm hoping it's not as bumpy as Monaco but we will see today. It might be smoother today." (Getty Images) Jamie Braidwood 10 June 2022 11:34 I’m hoping it’s not as bumpy as Monaco but we will see today. It might be smoother today.” (Getty Images) Jamie Braidwood 10 June 2022 11:34 1654856965 Charles Leclerc confident Ferrari have solved Monaco ‘mistakes’ Charles Leclerc, who was on pole position here last season: “We’ve learned lots of lessons from Monaco. In Monaco, there was plenty to analyse because we made some mistakes. We have found the reasons, I won’t go into details, but I think we’ve got the answers we were looking for. We won’t see a repeat of those mistakes. If we do everything perfectly I think we can have a good weekend. “I think everyone will be on low downforce here. We will have to see today what our weaknesses are around here. I think we are lacking straight-line speed compared to Red Bull. Last year we qualified out of position. This year we have a more competitive car. I’m hoping that if we get pole position on Saturday we can keep it during the race.” (Getty Images) Jamie Braidwood 10 June 2022 11:29 1654856172 George Russell not expecting Mercedes to compete in Baku “It’s no secret we brought some changes to the car in Barcelona. This will be more in line with the performance we saw in Barcelona. I don’t think it’s much faster at the moment but it’s given us a direction of where to go. Sometimes you’ve got to take a small step back to take three steps forward. I think it might need a few more races before we are fighting with Red Bull and Ferrari for race wins. “I think we will be in our usual position, behind the front two and ahead of the midfield. [Chaos on Sunday] would be welcome, as long as we are on the right side of it. You’ve got to look at the positives [overall]. We can’t be disappointed that we haven’t won a race in this development phase. I think we’ve done great to maximise our opportunities to get points.” (AFP via Getty Images) Jamie Braidwood 10 June 2022 11:16 1654856152 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – full schedule Friday 10 June FP1: 12 – 1pm FP2: 3 – 4pm Saturday 11 June Qualifying: 3 – 4pm Sunday 12 June Race: 12 – 2pm Jamie Braidwood 10 June 2022 11:15 1654855817 Carlos Sainz: I could have won Monaco ‘with a bit of luck’ “For sure with the benefit of hindsight we would have done a few things different. Not from my side but in the garage. We nailed the strategy and I was leading everyone before we went to slicks. Details like the pit stops cost me the race. It just shows that in F1 everything needs to click to win a race. That didn’t happen in Monaco but I could have been the race winner with a bit of luck. “Baku is a great challenge for the drivers and is a great circuit. I enjoy coming here.” (Getty Images) Jamie Braidwood 10 June 2022 11:10 1654855182 Ricciardo addresses form ahead of Baku: ‘I like the pressure’ “It’s a great track, it’s fun – high speed. We’ve got three street circuits in a row which is cool. They’re all different but the risk-reward element is always there. 2017 was one of the craziest races I’ve ever been involved in, so I’m up for that again. Reviewing Monaco, we started on the front foot and then it got away from us. We’ve done our work and come into today with a few things to try on the car. Full confidence moving ahead now. “I guess at the end of the day people care [about my results]. It’s why I’m being talked about, I know I can be better and it speaks to my results in the past and me as a driver that people believe in me. I don’t expect an amazing narrative when I cross the line in 13th. I like the pressure.” (Getty Images) Jamie Braidwood 10 June 2022 10:59 1654855132 Verstappen determined to take care of ‘unfinished business’ in Azerbaijan Max Verstappen says he has “unfinished business” in Baku after crashing with five laps remaining last season. Vertsappen was on course for an important victory in his title battle with Lewis Hamilton at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix when a tyre issue sent him into the barriers, allowing teammate Sergio Perez to win the race. Now Verstappen returns to the complex street circuit as world champion, and on top of the drivers’ standings, looking to claim the win he missed out on 12 months ago. “I’m looking forward to returning to Baku, we have some unfinished business there after last year,” said Verstappen. “It’s a tricky track with big braking zones and a tight run off, finding the best set-up for the car will be difficult in terms of making sure we get the correct wing level. “It will also be interesting to see if we can make our one lap performance better for qualifying as we’ve been lacking a little.” Jamie Braidwood 10 June 2022 10:58 1654854650 Perez: Azerbaijan Grand Prix ‘all about confidence’ Perez following his victory at the Monaco Grand Prix last time out: “There was a lot of excitement back home because it was a great day for my country. Winning in Monaco is a dream for every driver and it was very special. Things change so quickly in F1. You go from hero to zero in a matter of weeks. I think Baku is all about confidence and not making mistakes. You can compromise your weekend pretty quickly here. Jamie Braidwood 10 June 2022 10:50 1654854443 Norris backs Verstappen opposition to F1 driver salary cap “I think Max explained it well. What he said is correct. The investment into young drivers, it’s difficult to get into F1. When you have investment they obviously want their money back. If it’s capped, there will be less interest. I think that’s one of the main points. But I think Max summed it up well.” Jamie Braidwood 10 June 2022 10:47

