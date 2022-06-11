F1 practice LIVE: Azerbaijan Grand Prix latest ahead of qualifying as Charles Leclerc tops times

Hamilton Named Honorary Citizen Of Brazil

Follow for live F1 updates from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc looks to claim a fourth pole position in a row at the Baku street circuit. Although he was denied victory at the Monaco Grand Prix last time out and is without a race win in two months, Leclerc has been on sensational Saturday form and appears to be quick again on the coast of the Caspian Sea after topping the timesheets on Friday’s second free practice session.

Leclerc secured pole position here last year, although it was Sergio Perez who went on to take victory in what was a chaotic race. Perez, fresh off his victory in Monte Carlo, has had the edge over world champion and championship leader Max Verstappen so far this weekend and could lead the Red Bull fight as the team try to deny Leclerc another pole position.

Before qualifying gets underway, the third and final practice session will take place as Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton desperately look for improvements. The seven-time world champion could only finish P12 in Friday’s practice session as Mercedes were again off the pace and struggling with ‘porpoising’, which seems to be causing the team difficulties on the long and bumpy pit straight. Follow live updates from FP3 and qualifying ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix below:

Show latest update 1654949076 Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice Yellow flag in sector 1 as Valtteri Bottas runs off the track on turn 3. That will scupper a few flying laps, with around 11 minutes to go of this final practice session. Lawrence Ostlere 11 June 2022 13:04 1654948503 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Leclerc leads FP3 times, Verstappen second It feels like F1’s natural order is restored as Leclerc goes top and Max Verstappen slips into second place in the timings, with Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz in tow. About 20 minutes to go and most of the cars are in the garage preparing for one final stint before qualifying. Gasly, Russell, Hamilton, Ricciardo, Vettel and Ocon fill out today’s top 10, with Norris only 11th. Lawrence Ostlere 11 June 2022 12:55 1654947691 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Perez back to the top No sooner had those words left my keyboard, Leclerc bounced to the top of the time sheet and moments later Perez climbed above him with a 1:44.416. Pierre Gasly has meanwhile gone faster than both Mercedes. Lawrence Ostlere 11 June 2022 12:41 1654947506 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Sainz tops early FP3 time sheet Charles Leclerc was quickest yesterday but it is his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz who is quickest so far today, ahead of Leclerc and then Red Bull’s Sergio Perez – Max Verstappen is yet to log a time in this session. George Russell is fourth on the leaderboard just ahead of fellow Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton. Carlos Sainz during Friday practice in his Ferrari Lawrence Ostlere 11 June 2022 12:38 1654947057 Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll out on track: Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll Lawrence Ostlere 11 June 2022 12:30 1654946349 Green light! Hurrah, the barrier is repaired and FP3 is finally under way. Lewis Hamilton is straight out. Lawrence Ostlere 11 June 2022 12:19 1654946058 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: FP3 start delayed It’s baking hot in Baku today, the only difference from yesterday being a lack of wind which should help the drivers find some control in the winding, high-speed sections. Lawrence Ostlere 11 June 2022 12:14 1654945250 FP3 delayed The start of this practice session has been delayed as some barriers are repaired. We wait. Lawrence Ostlere 11 June 2022 12:00 1654944954 Leclerc quickest in Friday practice Five minutes from the third and final practice. A reminder of what happened yesterday… Lawrence Ostlere 11 June 2022 11:55 1654944331 Hamilton dealing with same Mercedes problems in Baku “There’s no other problems that have resurfaced; it’s the same, pretty much the same as in the last race, really. Mostly bouncing. We tried something experimental on my car and it didn’t feel that great, to be honest, but at least we tried it and got data on it, and now we’ll go through it and hopefully for tomorrow we’ll probably revert back to what we changed. “I just can’t really tell you where 1.6 seconds or 1.3s or whatever it is, that’s a long way away. A lot of it’s on straights…” Jamie Braidwood 11 June 2022 11:45

