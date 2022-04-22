F1 news LIVE: Updates ahead of Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying as Lewis Hamilton joins Chelsea bid

Lewis Hamilton is backing a bid to buy Chelsea

Follow all the latest news and reaction from the world of F1 as the teams prepare for practice and qualifying at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which both take place on Friday afternoon.

The pressure remains on for several teams to get to grips with issues which have plagued them in the opening rounds. Red Bull have seen reigning champion Max Verstappen fail to finish twice in the first three races of the season, though the potential they retain was evident when he won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in round two. Either side of that triumph, it was Charles Leclerc who was the victor, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz has signed a new contract with the team.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are expected to “challenge for wins” again across the course of the season, though Toto Wolff has insisted it will “take time” for the team to fix the problems they have with porpoising and controlling the air flow under the new car. Hamilton is staying positive about getting in the mix, but he is trailing new teammate George Russell ahead of the fourth race of the season in Italy.

Away from the track, the seven-time champion Brit has joined a bid for Chelsea FC, alongside the likes of tennis star Serena Williams, with Max Verstappen gently teasing his rival in response.

Follow all the latest F1 news and reaction as the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix takes centre stage.

Show latest update 1650614462 Lewis Hamilton joins bid to buy Chelsea The consortium he is reportedly involved with is that which is headed by former Liverpool chairman Sir Martin Broughton – and tennis star Serena Williams is another said to be investing. Former British Airways chairman Broughton “believes his bid to buy Chelsea would offer the biggest immediate cash injection” into the club, PA news agency have reported. Lord Sebastian Coe is also backing Broughton’s bid with Crystal Palace co-owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer also heavily linked with joining, with the pair reportedly set for a controlling stake if successful. Sky News report that both Hamilton and Williams will pledge an estimated £10m to the cause, having both become “established investors” in different sporting areas in recent years. Luke Baker 22 April 2022 09:01 1650614133 Carlos Sainz signs new Ferrari contract until end of 2024 Ferrari have confirmed the signing of a new contract for driver Carlos Sainz, with the 27-year-old signing for two more years through to the end of the 2024 season. The Spaniard has clocked up 33 points from the first three races of the season, in what has been a fantastic start for the team after years in the wilderness. Sainz finished on the podium at both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, second and third respectively, before a DNF last time out in Australia. After signing the extension, Sainz said: “I am very happy to have renewed my contract with Scuderia Ferrari. I have always said that there is no better Formula 1 team to race for and after over a year with them, I can confirm that putting on this race suit and representing this team is unique and incomparable. “My first season at Maranello was solid and constructive, with the whole group progressing together. The result of all that work has been clear to see so far this season. “I feel strengthened by this renewed show of confidence in me and now I can’t wait to get in the car, to do my best for Ferrari and to give its fans plenty to cheer about. The F1-75 is proving to be a front-runner, which can allow me to chase my goals on track, starting with taking my first Formula 1 win.” Luke Baker 22 April 2022 08:55 1650566750 Lewis Hamilton expected to ‘challenge for wins’ after Mercedes’ ‘big updates’ The seven-time world champion secured a podium finish in the first race of the season in Bahrain, but has struggled to find any pace in the car as he came tenth in Saudi Arabia and fourth in Australia. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has already confirmed that, with a lack of practice sessions at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend due to the return of the sprint race, they are not preparing to add many significant updates to the car. There has been talk of even more races being added in the future, with F1 already announcing that they have secured a deal with Las Vegas to stage a weekend there from 2023. But Mexican Perez, who has been a part of the grid since he made his debut with Sauber in 2011, insists he would back away from the sport if the calendar congestion became even greater. Speaking to The Athletic, he said: “It’s great that Formula 1 continues to develop and grow. You can see it everywhere we go, people are starting to recognise you on the street more and more often. But if there are too many races, it will be bad. At least for me. “Right now we are constantly immersed in work, because there are a lot of races. We simply don’t have enough time to spend time with our families. “I personally have two children. I think if the calendar expands even more, I will definitely no longer compete in Formula 1.” Luke Baker 21 April 2022 19:13 1650564050 ‘Very talented’ Oscar Piastri will find F1 seat ‘pretty soon’ Esteban Ocon has tipped fellow Alpine teammate and highly rated prospect Oscar Piastri to soon find a Formula One seat. The 21-year-old looks to be one of the brightest talents to soon enter the pinnacle of the sport having won the Formula Three and Formula Two World Championships in consecutive years. Piastri joined the Renault Sport Academy, which was later rebranded to the Alpine Academy, in 2020 and is currently spending the 2022 season as a reserve driver for both Alpine and McLaren as he was unable to secure his own seat. His Alpine teammate Ocon said: “Oscar is a great guy. I mean, he’s very involved in the team, he’s going to have a great testing programme. “He’s going to be probably the best-prepared driver ever, with the test programme that he’s got at Alpine. “I’m very sure he’s going to have a seat in Formula One shortly. I don’t know where in the paddock, but opportunity comes for the ones who deserve it.” Luke Baker 21 April 2022 19:00 1650563150 F1 2022 game release date and updates revealed The developers of the new Formula One game have announced the release date of this season’s game, which will feature the new era of F1 cars as well as the overhauled rules and racing regulations. F1 2022 is the latest edition of the Codemasters and EA Sports game and will include the new circuit for the Miami Grand Prix, as well as updated race tracks in Australia and Abu Dhabi. The game will also feature F1 Sprint for the first time as well as adapted AI, updated game modes and the return of a 10-year career mode. It will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC – which features VR functionality via Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. Luke Baker 21 April 2022 18:45 1650562310 Max Verstappen explains why Charles Leclerc rivalry feels ‘natural’ The Dutchman competed against Leclerc as teenagers in karting before their battles in Formula One. The pair famously locked horns back in 2019 when at the Austrian Grand Prix, Verstappen stole the Monegasque’s first victory on the final lap. Verstappen and Leclerc enjoyed clean duels for victory at the first two rounds of the 2022 season, with the Ferrari man coming out on top in Bahrain and the Red Bull driver fighting back in Saudi Arabia. Luke Baker 21 April 2022 18:31 1650561650 Max Verstappen pokes fun at Lewis Hamilton’s role in Chelsea takeover bid Max Verstappen has poked fun at rival Lewis Hamilton’s involvement in a Chelsea takeover bid by saying: “I thought he was an Arsenal fan”. Seven-time world champion Hamilton has been named as part of Sir Martin Broughton’s consortium hoping to buy the west London club. Hamilton, who is gearing up for Sunday’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, has declared himself as an Arsenal supporter on a number of occasions. In an interview with the PA news agency, world champion Verstappen said: “I am a PSV fan and I would never buy Ajax. And if I was going to buy a football club I would want to be the full owner and to take the decisions myself, not own just a tiny percentage. “I thought he was an Arsenal fan? And if you are an Arsenal fan going for Chelsea, that it is quite interesting. But everyone does what they want with their money so let’s see what comes out of it.” Luke Baker 21 April 2022 18:20 1650560750 George Russell lifts lid on working relationship with Mercedes ‘captain’ Lewis Hamilton George Russell maintains there will be “no hard feelings”, despite results, between himself and team-mate Lewis Hamilton due to the seven-time world champions status as “captain” of Mercedes . In his first season racing for German manufacturers Mercedes, Russell sits nine points ahead of Hamilton in the Driver’s Championship after three races. Russell, who spent three seasons with Williams, insists that his fellow Brit’s standing within the team leaves no doubt as to who is the leader, regardless of where the pair finish on race day. “I think because we’re at just different stages of our career, there’s no hard feelings either way,” Russell told Sky Sports ahead of this weekend’s Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Italy. “From my side, I’m 24 years old going up against the greatest of all time, if he were to finish ahead of me, obviously I don’t like it but I’m not going to cry and sulk about it.” Luke Baker 21 April 2022 18:05

