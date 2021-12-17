F1 news LIVE: Toto Wolff claims a Mercedes legal appeal for Abu Dhabi GP would be ‘almost guaranteed’ to win

Red Bull Believe Verstappen Can Get Even Better

Mercedes might have agreed to drop their appeal against Red Bull winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and thus Max Verstappen claiming the title, but that doesn’t mean Toto Wolff is letting the matter slide in the court of public opinion.

The team boss has even gone as far as to say that had they appealed the decision in a regular court rather than having to do so to the FIA, the outcome would have been an open-and-closed case. “We believe we had a very strong case and if you look at it from the legal side, if it would have been judged in a regular court, it was almost guaranteed that we would have won,” he said.

There will be no change to the historic win for Verstappen in the record books though, after Mercedes’ appeals on the day were dismissed. Wolff and Lewis Hamilton both opted out of attending the FIA season finale gala, drawing praise from some quarters for their decision.

Toto Wolff has told The Race that Mercedes would have won an appeal if they went to a court of law, rather than having to go only to the organisation they were unhappy with the actions of, the FIA. Mercedes opted to drop their appeal against Max Verstappen winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the 2021 driver championship, but it's clear that he remains displeased with the outcome because of the race director's decision-making. "We believe we had a very strong case and if you look at it from the legal side, if it would have been judged in a regular court, it was almost guaranteed that we would have won," Wolff said. "The FIA can't really mark their own homework and there is a difference between being right and obtaining justice. "So there is there is a lesson to be learned: how can we ensure that, going forward, in situations like that the right decisions are being taken? "But neither [of us] want to win a World Championship in the courtroom."

