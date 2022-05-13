F1 news LIVE: Sebastian Vettel considers quitting over climate change as Lewis Hamilton vows to fight bad form

Vettel Puts Focus On Climate Change At Miami GP

Follow live news and reaction as the world of F1 continues to react to the results at the Miami Grand Prix, while also beginning to look ahead at how teams can improve for the Spanish Grand Prix next time out.

Max Verstappen closed the gap between himself and Charles Leclerc in the drivers’ championship with a win in the US, joined on the podium by both Ferrari cars – but questions have been asked over whether they made it too easy for the reigning champion to take the flag for Red Bull for the second consecutive race.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton is coming under pressure after showing post-race disappointment and suggesting Mercedes are not any faster than they were at the start of the season, although the seven-time world champion has vowed to fight on, saying that Mercedes “won’t be stopped in their tracks.”

Another multiple world champion – four-time winner Sebastian Vettel – is considering quitting the sport over climate change, having worn a t-shirt drawing attention to the issue at the Miami GP.

With ten days to go until the next Grand Prix, it’s all about analysing the data, recovery time and making improvements ahead of the next installment in the 2022 season.

Follow all the build-up to the F1 Spanish Grand Prix below:

Show latest update 1652427211 ‘Is this something we should do?’: Sebastian Vettel questions F1 career over climate change Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel admitted he has questioned whether he should retire from Formula One amid concerns over climate change. Speaking on BBC’s Question Time, the Aston Martin driver, 34, said he is a “hypocrite” for dovetailing his environmental campaign while continuing to race in F1. Vettel wore a T-shirt ahead of last weekend’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix which read: “Miami 2060. First Grand Prix under water. Act now or swim later.” But when it was put to the German, who won four consecutive titles with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013, that he competes in one of the most gas-guzzling sports in the world and if that makes him a hypocrite, he replied: “It does, it does and you [the audience] are right when you laugh because there are questions I ask myself every day. “I am not a saint but I am very concerned about the future.” Luke Baker 13 May 2022 08:33 1652426838 Lewis Hamilton claims poor form won’t stop Mercedes in their tracks Lewis Hamilton has vowed to fight on after a difficult start to the 2022 F1 season, saying that poor form won’t stop Mercedes in their tracks. Mercedes have lacked pace so far this term – badly trailing front-runners Red Bull and Ferrari, while stuggling with ‘porpoising’ as the car continues to bounce on the track. Hamilton currently lies sixth in the drivers’ standings, a mammoth 68 points behind champions leader Charles Leclerc, and also trails his team-mate George Russell, who sits fourth. But the seven-time world champion isn’t quitting on the season and is adamant tht eventual success will be all the sweeter given the problems “I love working with this team,” said Hamilton of Mercedes. “Being in a team is such a privilege and working with so many people towards a common goal. “And everyone lifted each other up. Incredible how supportive everyone has been through the difficult times, and then we’ve had the most incredible times together. “So, you know, a couple of bad races is not going to stop us in our tracks. This is where we unite: this is where we learn more about ourselves as individuals; this is where we, we grow the most. And it makes that eventual success – which I have no doubts we will eventually get to – taste even better.” Lewis Hamilton is working hard with his Mercedes team to turn things round Luke Baker 13 May 2022 08:27 1652382904 Charles Leclerc ‘cracked’ under pressure from Max Verstappen in Miami Grand Prix It’s not so much the Red Bull victory which should cause concern for Ferrari, though, so much as how Leclerc wilted in the face of a big opportunity, Palmer claims. “Leclerc looked to have similar outright pace to Verstappen in the race, but he was a little more erratic, complaining over the radio that his Ferrari was tricky to drive,” Palmer wrote for FormulaOne.com. Luke Baker 12 May 2022 20:15 1652382184 F1 faces ‘mission’ to find next US racer as popularity grows, claims Lewis Hamilton But there is not a single American driver on the grid in 2022, something which Hamilton feels may be a result of athletes choosing other sports. Speaking at the Miami GP, he said: “It doesn’t really surprise me. I think it’s perhaps more a cultural thing. You know, here in the States it’s the NFL, NBA. It’s NASCAR, IndyCar. “In my 16 years of coming over here it’s been such a slow build, trying to bring awareness of the sport. Unfortunately, the Americans have to wake up at odd times in order to watch a Grand Prix.” The USA has not had a F1 world champion since Mario Andretti claimed the title way back in 1978. Luke Baker 12 May 2022 20:03 1652381464 Mercedes confirm long-term commitment to Formula One Mercedes -Benz Group chairman Ola Kallenius has pledged “we will remain” in Formula One as they look forward to the carbon-neutral future of the sport. In four years, new engine regulations will make the cars power units more reliant on electric power and reduce the sport’s carbon dioxide emissions. And Kallenius insists Mercedes are looking to the future of F1 as something they want to stay heavily involved in. Speaking at the Financial Times Future of the Car Summit, he said: “We have decided to go down this path of decarbonisation. It is the only decision we can make, and the same goes for Formula 1. “The next engine regulations will give much more importance to the electric part, and there is a clear commitment to make Formula 1 CO2 neutral.” Full report: Luke Baker 12 May 2022 19:51 1652380804 Max Verstappen ‘irritable’ with Red Bull at Miami Grand Prix But it was not all smooth sailing for the Red Bull driver as just 48 hours before, he was reduced to very little practice time on track due to problems with his car. And Jos has revealed that led to Verstappen becoming increasingly agitated as yet more reliability issues threatened to derail his title defence. Speaking in his column , Jos said: “Problems with the car on Friday meant he got very little practice and you need that time to adjust the car, especially on a new street circuit. I could understand why he was a bit irritable.” Luke Baker 12 May 2022 19:40 1652380024 George Russell beating Lewis Hamilton is ‘changing of the guard’ at Mercedes George Russell outperforming Lewis Hamilton in Formula 1 in 2022 represents a “changing of the guard” at Mercedes according to former world champion Jacques Villeneuve. The seven-time world champion has endured a tough start to the year, trailing championship leader Charles Leclerc by 68 points and languishing back in sixth place. Russell has also experienced a testing start to life at Mercedes, but the 24-year-old is 23 points clear of his teammate in the standings. But despite both struggling due to the heavily porpoising W13 car produced by the Silver Arrows, Villeneuve, who won the 1997 championship with Williams, has been impressed by Russell and his ability to “ride the wave”. Villeneuve added that in comparison Hamilton is merely “trying not to drown”. Luke Baker 12 May 2022 19:27 1652379184 Lewis Hamilton makes Mercedes admission after more disappointment at Miami Grand Prix Hamilton started sixth and finished in the same position after he fell behind team-mate George Russell in the closing stages of Formula One’s first visit to Florida. Russell was able to take advantage of a late safety car period to stop for fresh rubber and pass his teammate. Hamilton is already 68 points behind championship leader Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and 23 points adrift of Russell, who has beaten him at the last four grands prix. Luke Baker 12 May 2022 19:13 1652378524 Charles Leclerc pinpoints where Ferrari must improve to close gap on Max Verstappen The defending world champion secured his third win of the season with an excellent performance at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix, surviving significant pressure from Leclerc in the final ten laps. Verstappen’s second successive victory cuts the Ferrari driver’s lead at the top of the drivers’ championship standings to 19 points. The Monegasque believes it is “pretty clear” that work must be done to make improvements and ensure that Ferrari can remain in the title mix. Luke Baker 12 May 2022 19:02 1652377804 Max Verstappen moves into top-ten all-time F1 podium finishes Max Verstappen moved into the top ten of all-time F1 podium finishes by winning the Miami Grand Prix last weekend for his 63rd top-three placing, displacing David Coulthard. At the age of just 24, the Dutchman will likely move much higher on the list and Valtteri Bottas and Rubens Barrichello will be in his sights in the coming weeks. Luke Baker 12 May 2022 18:50

