F1 news LIVE: Red Bull suspend junior driver Juri Vips over racist language

Posted on June 22, 2022 0
Red Bull’s Perez sets pace in ice-resurfacing Zamboni ahead of Canadian GP

Formula 2 driver Juri Vips has been suspended by Red Bull after using racist language during a live gaming stream. The 21-year-old Estonian has been stood down from all team duties pending an investigation to the incident.

A statement on Red Bull Racing’s official Twitter account read: “Red Bull Racing has suspended junior driver Juri Vips from all team duties with immediate effect, pending a full investigation into the incident. As an organisation, we condemn abuse of any kind and have a zero-tolerance policy to racist language or behaviour within our organisation.”

Vips, currently in his third F2 season, took to his Instagram account to apologise for his “unacceptable” language. He said: “I wish to unreservedly apologise for the offensive language used during a live gaming stream earlier today. This language is entirely unacceptable and does not portray the values and principles that I hold. I deeply regret my actions and this is not the example I with to set. I will co-operate with the investigation fully.”

Follow all the latest F1 news and build-up to the British Grand Prix below.

1655882030

Red Bull’s Juri Vips under investigation over use of racist language

We start with the news that Formula 2 driver Juri Vips has been suspended by Red Bull after using racist language during a live gaming stream.

The 21-year-old Estonian has been stood down from all team duties pending an investigation to the incident on Tuesday.

A statement on Red Bull Racing’s official Twitter account read: “Red Bull Racing has suspended junior driver Juri Vips from all team duties with immediate effect, pending a full investigation into the incident.

“As an organisation, we condemn abuse of any kind and have a zero-tolerance policy to racist language or behaviour within our organisation.”

Vips, currently in his third F2 season, took to his Instagram account to apologise for his “unacceptable” language.

<p>Juri Vips during a Spanish Grand Prix practice session</p>

Juri Vips during a Spanish Grand Prix practice session

Lawrence Ostlere22 June 2022 08:13
1655881749

F1 news today

Follow all the latest news and updates from the world of Formula One.

Lawrence Ostlere22 June 2022 08:09

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link F1 news LIVE: Red Bull suspend junior driver Juri Vips over racist language