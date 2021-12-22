F1 news LIVE: Red Bull hope for title boost over George Russell impact on Lewis Hamilton

World champion Verstappen reflects on ‘insane, intense, and crazy’ season

The F1 title race might be over, but there is more intrigue and rumblings ahead of next season with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton’s future still not entirely clear.

The impact of George Russell’s arrival to Mercedes may change the dynamic between Hamilton and Verstappen too, with the possibility of a third title contender – or more, should the new rules shift the balance of power.

During the fraught and intense 2021 season, incidents on track cost Red Bull close to an eye-watering €4m, the third-highest figure among all drivers behind Mick Schumacher of Haas (€4.2m) and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc (€4.1m). Verstappen’s tally is more than three times that of his fierce rival Hamilton, who set Mercedes back €1.2m over the year, according to Sky Germany.

Of course the Dutchman, who clinched his maiden world title in thrilling but controversial fashion at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, would put some of that cost down to Hamilton himself after blaming the Briton for their high-speed incident at Copse Corner during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, one of the fastest turns in Formula 1 where the pair made contact and Verstappen was sent flying across the gravel into the barriers.

The cheapest driver to fund this season was Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, whose crashes cost only €280,000 – 15 times less than Schumacher. The bosses at French team Alpine will surely be grateful to their man for that. Follow all the latest F1 news below.

Red Bull eye boost from George Russell impact on Lewis Hamilton Red Bull believe they could benefit from George Russell's impact at Mercedes over Lewis Hamilton. Toto Wolff believes his team's new recruit could even threaten the seven-time world champion's status as the leading driver in his debut season, admitting: "It could also happen in the first year and would be a luxury problem we would then have to solve". But another impact could be Russell's speed contributing to a weakened Hamilton title bid, though Helmut Marko concedes he needs to see Russell's speed mid-race, as opposed to solely qualification. "In qualifying, he was fast last season. But in the races, he was hardly superior to Nicholas Latifi. So we have to wait and see how fast he will be in the race. "If he can indeed match Hamilton's speed, that could be an advantage for us." You can have your opinion. But to use those opinions to fuel hatred, abuse and threats of violence, not only to me, but to those closest to me as well, tells me these people are not true fans of the sport. “Thankfully, I’m comfortable enough in my own skin, and I’ve been in this world long enough that I can do a pretty good job of just letting any negativity wash over me. “But I know I’m not alone in thinking that a negative comment always seems to stick out more – and can sometimes be enough to drown out 100 positive ones.” (POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Ben Burrows 21 December 2021 19:15 1640111565 F1 news Full story: Lawrence Ostlere 21 December 2021 18:32 1640109045 F1 news Max Verstappen has hinted that he would walk away from Formula One if key Red Bull race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase were to leave the team. Full story: Lawrence Ostlere 21 December 2021 17:50 1640108325 F1’s biggest stories… Here are some of the big stories this week… Starting with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff comparing Lewis Hamilton missing out on the Formula One world title to Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’, but denying claims the driver was “cheated” out of a record-breaking eighth championship. Lawrence Ostlere 21 December 2021 17:38 1640107365 F1 news Max Verstappen has paid tribute to Lewis Hamilton after the title rivals competed in one of the most dramatic and unpredictable F1 seasons in a generation. In an in-depth interview on the CarNext YouTube channel, Verstappen discussed the 2021 season and his journey to becoming an F1 champion. “Lewis is an amazing driver and an amazing competitor,” Verstappen said. “They really made it hard for us and everyone loved to see the two teams running against each other. “We had some tough times but that’s all part of the sport and its emotion. However, Bottas offered Hamilton no such support, having fallen down the grid at the start of the race and become stuck in the pack. “Bottas had a shocker,” said Palmer. “Now, did that cost Hamilton the title? If Bottas is within a pit-stop window of Verstappen, Verstappen is not having ‘free’ stops willy nilly. “A great driver for the team for so many years, his last race he went missing and it meant Verstappen had a ‘free’ stop at the Virtual Safety Car, ‘free’ stop at the Safety Car. “If you’ve got another Mercedes there within 23 seconds of him, in a car that’s quicker with Lewis Hamilton at the wheel, he can’t do it and Hamilton is the champion. “Bottas has been solid but when it counted, he couldn’t help his teammate, and Perez did everything he possibly could, and he was in contention to do so.” Valtteri Bottas will race for Alfa Romeo next year (David Davies/PA) Lawrence Ostlere 21 December 2021 16:22 1640102325 F1 2022 season: All you need to know The 2022 Formula 1 season begins on 20 March at the Bahrain Grand Prix. What are the new races? There will be the first ever Miami Grand Prix which is set to be held in May at the Hard Rock Stadium. The 2022 season will also see the reintroduction of the Australian, Canadian, Singapore and Japanese GPs after they were cancelled due to the pandemic. What are the new law changes? There will be changes to the windtunnel and CFD testing structure which will mean the amount of testing will be cut depending on the teams finishing place in 2021. Figures supplied mean each team will have within one of the six aerodynamic testing periods: 320 windtunnel runs, 80 hours of wind-on time with teams allowed to spend a total of 400 hours within the windtunnel. Percentage values apply depending on where each team finishes. A first place finish in the constructors’ standings rewards a team a multiplier of 70%, meaning a team’s time in the windtunnel is handicapped, But finishing 10th comes with a 115% multiplier and so they will have more time. CFD terms will work in the same way. The cost cap is expected to drop to $140m from the $145m allowed in the 2021 season. There will also be an increase in the sprint races with six in the 2022 season, up from three in the 2021 term. Lawrence Ostlere 21 December 2021 15:58

