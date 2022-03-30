F1 news LIVE: Red Bull-Ferrari rivalry lacks ‘animosity’ of Mercedes fight, says Christian Horner

(Getty Images)

Red Bull’s relationship with Ferrari does not carry the same “animosity” as their rivalry with Mercedes, Christian Horner has said, as he reflected on a thrilling opening two races to the F1 season. Ferrari dominated the opener in Bahrain as Charles Leclerc scooped victory and Red Bull struggled with reliability as both cars failed to finish. But the Red Bull’s hit back at the weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix where Sergio Perez won pole and Max Verstappen won the race itself.

Horner, Red Bull’s team principal, says racing Ferrari is “slightly different” but insists Mercedes, and their drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, will be back soon. “I’ve got no doubt about that,” he told Sky Sports. “When Mercedes get their problems sorted they’re going to be in there so that’s potentially six drivers who are going to be in contention every weekend. For the fans that’s going to be fantastic.”

Meanwhile former world champion Jenson Button has warned fellow Briton Lando Norris he may regret signing a long-term contract with McLaren. Follow all the reaction to the events in Saudi Arabia plus a look ahead to Melbourne after a thrilling start to the 2022 Formula 1 season:

