F1 news LIVE: Red Bull fear ‘dangerous’ Mercedes car potential ahead of Azerbaijan Grand Prix

* Lewis Hamilton’s F1 Records

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is fast approaching, with Formula One back on its worldwide travels after back-to-back races in Europe of late.

Red Bull and Ferrari still lead the way after Sergio Perez’s triumph in Monaco, but Max Verstappen now leads the driver standings after just one podium finish for Charles Leclerc since he won the Australian Grand Prix in April. Round 8 sees the usual format of FP1 and 2 on Friday, FP3 and qualifying on Saturday and the main race itself on Sunday.

Away from the top two in the constructors’ championship, Red Bull are concerned about the “dangerous” potential that Mercedes’ car has – but they have not yet managed to fix the issues they face and both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have already been warned about their performance in Baku. Meanwhile, former F1 driver Damon Hill says Daniel Ricciardo has been “ended” by Lando Norris, despite telling his younger teammate he would do that to him when the pair first joined up at McLaren.

Follow all the latest news, rumours and build-up to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix:

Show latest update 1654762479 Williams become first F1 team to be fined under new budget cap rules Williams have been hit with a £20,000 fine after breaking financial regulations for the 2021 season. Formula 1’s governing body, the FIA, brought in a cost cap which had been set at £115m and then lowered to £111m for the 2022 campaign, so aiming to limit how much any one team can spend. As specified by the financial regulations, Williams had failed to submit full year accounts ahead of the deadline on March 31, 2022 thereby committing a ‘procedural breach’. Williams had, the FIA said, “voluntarily disclosed” the breach in advance of the deadline and “been fully cooperative in seeking to remedy the breach”. Michael Jones 9 June 2022 09:14 1654762059 Red Bull still fear ‘dangerous’ Mercedes potential despite struggles Red Bull’s chief F1 advisor Helmut Marko admits his team are wary of the “dangerous potential” that Mercedes-AMG have despite their early-season struggles. Red Bull are currently 101 points ahead of eight-time champions Mercedes in the Constructors’ Championship, with Ferrari their closest rivals and this is replicated in the Drivers’ Championship standings – where Max Verstappen is 41 and 75 ahead of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton respectively. Porpoising has limited the effectiveness of Mercedes so far this season, with their British drivers fighting just to stay competitive but Marko has seen enough improvements in the W13 to be concerned about its potential going forward. Michael Jones 9 June 2022 09:07 1654761258 Lewis Hamilton and George Russell warned over performance at Azerbaijan Grand Prix As Formula One returns to the Baku street circuit for the eighth race of the season, it does so after Mercedes’ problems with ‘porpoising’ resurfaced at the Monaco Grand Prix last time out. Hamilton and Russell had been lifted by their performance in Barcelona but the bouncing of the Mercedes car appeared to be worse than ever around the streets of Monte Carlo, with the surface of the circuit adding to their problems with the car’s aerodynamics. And now according to former F1 driver Marc Surer, Mercedes are set to experience the same issues in Azerbaijan. “You have to drive this stiff suspension to stop the ‘porpoising’,” Surer told Formel.de. “That means the car is sprung so hard that it doesn’t start bouncing on the straights. “They obviously got that under control to some extent. But now, of course, they’re losing with this tough set-up in the corners. And Baku is just a street circuit – it also goes up and down a bit and there are bumps there. I can’t imagine that the Mercedes will do great there.” More here: Karl Matchett 9 June 2022 08:54

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link F1 news LIVE: Red Bull fear ‘dangerous’ Mercedes car potential ahead of Azerbaijan Grand Prix