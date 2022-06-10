F1 news LIVE: Red Bull fear ‘dangerous’ Mercedes ahead of Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice today

Sergio Perez arrives having won the Monaco Grand Prix (Getty Images)

Follow live Formula One updates from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as the opening day of practice gets underway in Baku. Defending champion Max Verstappen has warned he has “unfinished business” in Azerbaijan after he was denied victory at a chaotic race last season. It’s an ominous sign for the rest of the grid as Red Bull arrive at the street circuit on a run of four straight race victories, following Sergio Perez’s win at the Monaco Grand Prix last time out.

Ferrari and Mercedes are under pressure to respond and the opening two practice sessions will offer clues as to who can challenge Red Bull this weekend. Charles Leclerc is without a victory in two months but has been on brilliant form in qualifying with three consecutive pole positions, while Lewis Hamilton will be hoping Mercedes have finally resolved their troubles with ‘porpoising’. It has been claimed that Red Bull fear the “dangerous” potential of the Mercedes car, but Verstappen remains the favourite as he looks to extend Red Bull’s run.

“I’m looking forward to returning to Baku, we have some unfinished business there after last year,” Verstappen said. “It’s a tricky track with big braking zones and a tight run off, finding the best set-up for the car will be difficult in terms of making sure we get the correct wing level. It will also be interesting to see if we can make our one lap performance better for qualifying as we’ve been lacking a little.” Follow live updates from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, below:

Show latest update 1654845514 Red Bull expecting grid to go in ‘one particular direction’ at Azerbaijan Grand Prix Red Bull chief engineer Paul Monaghan has said the team are “open-minded to change” as they look to evolve their RB18 car over the season and get the edge on championship rivals Ferrari. Perez delivered Red Bull’s fourth consecutive victory when he beat Carlos Sainz to win the Monaco Grand Prix, with Verstappen taking the previous three races to build a points lead over Charles Leclerc in the driver standings. The teams have still been close in some areas of performance, however, with Red Bull excelling in straight line speed and Ferrari having the advantage in slow corners. Lawrence Ostlere 10 June 2022 08:18 1654763450 Good morning Formula One returns to Baku as the Azerbaijan Grand prix gets underway this afternoon with the opening day of practice. The complex street circuit provided one of the races of the season last year, and defending world champion Max Verstappen has warned he has unfinished business after a dramatic late puncture denied the Red Bull driver victory. Red Bull remain in the ascendency after Sergio Perez made it four wins in a row for the team at the Monaco Grand Prix last time out. Perez’s second win of the season has sparked talk of a potential title challenge, but Ferrari and Mercedes will be looking to hit back themselves. Charles Leclerc has now gone two months without a race victory following his and Ferrari’s impressive start to the season, but the 24-year-old has still been sensational in qualifying and has claimed three pole positions in a row. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of practice today. Jamie Braidwood 9 June 2022 09:30

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link F1 news LIVE: Red Bull fear ‘dangerous’ Mercedes ahead of Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice today