F1 news LIVE: Red Bull criticised for ‘cheap shot’ at Lewis Hamilton as FIA stalls on sprint races

(Getty Images)

Red Bull have been criticised for taking a “cheap shot” at the lacklustre early-season performances of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton as Formula 1 begins to gear up for the first edition of the Miami Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion has struggled in the opening four races of the season, facing significant difficulties with the new Mercedes W13 car and declaring that there was “no question” that his title hopes are over after Sunday’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Helmut Marko, a long-time adviser at Red Bull and head of the team’s driver development program, joked after the race in Imola that Hamilton shoud retire after being lapped by winner Max Verstappen. Marko’s comments have been criticised by former F1 driver Johnny Herbert, who labelled the remark a “cheap shot” and said that Red Bull would still want Hamilton as one of their drivers even after a below-par start to the season. Follow all the latest F1 news and updates, below:

Show latest update 1651132896 FIA accused of ‘greed’ as row over sprint races escalates The FIA has been accused of “greed” after it stalled over approving plans to double the number of sprint races in Formula One from 2023, amid warnings such a move could create a split at the top of the sport. Formula One and its team have given its unanimous backing to increasing the number of sprint races from three to six from next season, following a successful trial last year, but the FIA said it was “still evaluating” the proposal following discussions on Tuesday. The FIA are reportedly concerned about the additional costs involved in hosting an additional three sprint races, which replaces one of the practice sessions and acts as qualifying for Sunday’s grand prix as a shortened race on Saturday. According to Sky Sports News reporter Craig Slater, figures inside Formula One and amongst the teams were disappointed at the FIA’s stance following the meeting of the Formula One Commission. “The word ‘greed’ was actually used to me,” Slater said. “And a couple of teams said that, in their view, the FIA do not incur significant extra costs by replacing a practice session with a sprint event. They’re shocked that the FIA has taken this position.” Tom Kershaw 28 April 2022 09:01 1651131436 Miami Grand Prix will ‘feel like a Super Bowl’, claims McLaren boss The race will be one of two to be held in the United States this season, joining the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, and was finally added to the F1 calendar after years of speculation. There had been talk of the race taking place in downtown Miami, but instead it will be based around the Hard Rock Stadium, which is home to NFL team the Miami Dolphins. The stadium has also held a record 11 Super Bowls, including the 2020 Super Bowl, and demand for tickets has far outstripped demand, in another sign of Formula One’s growing popularity in the United States and around the world. And Brown says the Miami Grand Prix will have a similar appeal to the Super Bowl, with A-list celebrities expected to be in attendance. Harry Latham-Coyle 28 April 2022 08:37 1651130955 Formula 1: Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko criticised for ‘cheap shot’ at Lewis Hamilton Marko jested that Hamilton should have retired at the end of last season as the seven-time champion is struggling in his Mercedes this campaign. The British driver is off pace, which sees him down in seventh in the drivers’ standings. Herbert said that, while Marko takes jibes at Hamilton, he would want the Briton to drive for Red Bull. Harry Latham-Coyle 28 April 2022 08:29

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link F1 news LIVE: Red Bull criticised for ‘cheap shot’ at Lewis Hamilton as FIA stalls on sprint races