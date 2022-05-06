F1 news LIVE: Miami practice build-up as Lewis Hamilton told Mercedes need ‘more time’ to make improvements

Vettel Puts Focus On Climate Change At Miami GP

Follow live Formula One news and build-up to the Miami Grand Prix ahead of the opening practice session today at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida. F1 has arrived in the United States ahead of the long-awaited inaugural Miami Grand Prix and excitement is building as the drivers take to the track for the first time.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc heads into the fifth race of the season with the championship lead after two wins so far this season, but defending champion Max Verstappen cut his advantage at the top of the standings following Red Bull’s one-two in Imola last time out.

It’s been a nightmare start to the season for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes, with the seven-time world champions struggles reaching a new low after a 13th place finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix two weeks ago.

Hamilton has been backed by fellow British driver Lando Norris ahead of this weekend’s race, with the McLaren star saying Hamilton “is too talented and has too much skill” to be kept down for long.

“You have to give him more time than just the first few races,” Norris added, and Hamilton is desperate for Mercedes to make improvements to their car after team boss Toto Wolff apologised to him in Imola for an “undriveable” car.

Ahead of practice today Wolff has said Mercedes “found several directions for improving the car”, but we will only see how successful they have been as the cars hit the track later. Follow all the latest F1 news and updates, below:

