F1 news LIVE: Mercedes ‘working day and night’ as George Russell provides update for Australian Grand Prix

Despite a brief pause following Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, F1 continues to dominate the headlines. There are rumours and speculation surrounding Daniel Ricciardo’s decision to leave Red Bull after Max Verstappen’s rise, while details surrounding Dutch driver’s bumper new contract continue to emerge. The sport’s chiefs confirmed the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be added to the 2023 race schedule as the cars will roar past landmarks such as the Bellagio Fountains and Caesars Palace for an event expected to attract 170,000 fans.

Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton opened up about how he has ‘struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time’. Hamilton’s post came after a concerning week in Saudi Arabia when an oil refinery was hit by a missile attack less than ten miles from the track, leaving plumes of black smoke visible during qualifying. Hamilton finished 10th in the race as Mercedes continue to struggle with their car.

Show latest update 1649139911 George Russell reveals Mercedes ‘working day and night’ to close gap to rivals Ferrari and Red Bull George Russell has revealed Mercedes are “working day and night” in their efforts to eliminate the deficit between the W13 and rivals Ferrari and Red Bull so far in the 2022 Formula 1 season. “Everybody is working day and night to find a solution as soon as possible. We are a bit time-limited because the only time we can test is during an FP1 or FP2 session,” Russell said. “Equally, you have to focus on the race weekend and we only have two hours’ worth of practice on a Friday per race weekend. It’s not long. Even if it goes all the way into the summer break, you’ve got so many races after that. “If we continue to maximise our points and damage limitation to be within touching distance, if we come out and suddenly resolve all our issues and we are the team to beat, there’s no reason why we can’t overturn the deficit. We all have excitement that a solution can be found.” Jack Rathborn 5 April 2022 07:25 1649098887 Lewis Hamilton reveals ‘mental and emotional struggles’ Lewis Hamilton has revealed he is “struggling mentally and emotionally” and said it is a “constant effort to keep going” amid a challenging start to the new Formula One season. The seven-time F1 world champion, who finished 10th at last Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix , made the admission via a post on his Instagram story on Thursday. “It has been such a tough year already with everything that is happening around us,” said the 37-year-old. “Hard some days to stay positive. “I have struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time, to keep going is a constant effort but we have to keep fighting. We have so much to do and to achieve.” Luke Baker 4 April 2022 20:01 1649098047 Daniel Ricciardo rejected ‘stratospheric’ Red Bull offer, says Christian Horner Daniel Ricciardo rejected a “stratospheric” Red Bull offer, according to Christian Horner. After Max Verstappen’s arrival in 2016, Ricciardo made the bold call to join struggling Renault for 2019, despite Red Bull keen to retain him. “Daniel could see Max in the ascendancy and he didn’t want to become the second driver,” Horner told The Weekend Australian, while detailing Ricciardo rejected offers “that were stratospheric”. “His timing was spectacularly bad because obviously, he had doubts about the Honda engine and then [Honda] went on to prove there it was a competitive power unit and a race-winning package.’ “Daniel is a great driver and we were sad when he decided to leave the team here,’’ reflected Horner. “And, you know it’s unfortunately not worked out for him the way he would have liked. “He’s great natural abilities, a big personality. Of course, now he’s got a competitive team-mate as well. It’s given him a hard time and you know, that’s tough for him.’’ Luke Baker 4 April 2022 19:47 1649097327 Changes which make ‘Charles Leclerc 2.0’ a genuine F1 title contender The 24-year-old has enjoyed a stellar start to the 2022 season, taking pole position and victory at the opening race in Bahrain in mid-March before finishing second to Max Verstappen at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Both races saw Leclerc tussle for the lead with his Red Bull rival across multiple laps, with the Monegasque using high-quality tactics and tricks around overtaking areas to maximise his chances. He couldn’t quite defend against Verstappen for long enough in Jeddah last time out, but still enjoys a 20-point lead over the Dutchman in the standings thanks to Red Bull’s double retirement with engine failure at Sakhir. Former Ferrari test driver Gene believes that Leclerc has altered his mentality in order to become a serious threat to the crown Verstappen won for the first time in 2021. Luke Baker 4 April 2022 19:35 1649096547 Las Vegas Grand Prix’s Saturday 10pm start time is ‘perfect’, insists Formula 1 chief F1 officially announced its return to Sin City for the first time since 1982, in an event which will become the third United States -based race on the calendar from November 2023 onwards. Cars will speed along Las Vegas’ notorious Strip at speeds of up to 212mph, and the 6.12km track will see drivers roar past landmarks such as the Bellagio Fountains and Caesars Palace for an event expected to attract 170,000 fans. The inaugural race does not yet have a confirmed a date, but will begin at 10pm on a Saturday night, with Thanksgiving weekend in November considered the most likely slot to be chosen in an effort draw as big an American audience as possible. That means the start time would be 6am on Sunday for fans in the UK and 7am for other parts of Europe, where Formula’s 1 biggest and most loyal fanbase is located. Luke Baker 4 April 2022 19:22 1649095827 Daniel Ricciardo ‘fed up’ after revealing issue with F1 2021 finale in Abu Dhabi Daniel Ricciardo has said that he “gets a little bit fed up” with drivers not being allowed to race as they wish in Formula 1, but thinks that progress has been made since the controversial ending to the 2021 season. Masi has since been removed from his role and been replaced for 2022 by a two-pronged team of Eduardo Freitas and Niels Wittich, who rotate in the lead role and are assisted by veteran Herbie Blash as part of wider changes to race direction. McLaren’s Ricciardo believes that more support is a good thing, though the Australian does fear that drivers are now perhaps overly controlled. Luke Baker 4 April 2022 19:10 1649094987 Lewis Hamilton is a ‘much more complete’ F1 driver than Max Verstappen, says Jenson Button While agreeing with the description of Verstappen as the most “naturally gifted” driver on the grid, Button thinks that calling the Dutchman the best outright is perhaps premature. Urging Verstappen to follow the lead of Michael Schumacher, Button feels that the Red Bull driver has plenty more to do if he is to surpass Hamilton. Luke Baker 4 April 2022 18:56 1649094186 Mercedes F1 performances ‘totally unacceptable’, says Toto Wolff The German team have struggled to adapt to overhauled aerodynamic regulations and have struggled to match the speed of early title favourites Red Bull and Ferrari, with ‘porpoising’ a particular issue. Mercedes have won the last eight constructors’ championships but their early form suggests that huge improvements must be made quickly if they are to contend. And team principal Wolff recognises how far away Mercedes seem to be ahead of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Luke Baker 4 April 2022 18:43 1649093346 Max Verstappen ‘escape clause’ in new Red Bull contract revealed Max Verstappen’s new Red Bull contract does include an exit clause, long-time team advisor Helmut Marko has confirmed. Verstappen agreed to a new deal with the team ahead of the 2022 Formula 1 season after securing his maiden world title last year. The Dutchman’s extension runs until the end of the 2028 season and the 24-year-old has said that he feels comfortable with Red Bull – having a degree of loyalty to them after coming through the manufacturer’s driver development program. But Marko, who oversees the program that brought Verstappen through, has clarified that were Red Bull’s performance to dip, Verstappen’s contract includes a mechanism that would allow him to get out of the long-term deal. Luke Baker 4 April 2022 18:29 1649092508 The F1 photographer who captured Max Verstappen’s dramatic world title win As the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix meandered towards a seemingly anticlimactic finish, photographer Mark Thompson watched on from a deflated Red Bull garage anticipating an early night. “With 15 minutes to go I was in the garage thinking ‘we’re not going to win this’,” he remembers. “You’re almost in neutral, you’re thinking this is an early night, that’s the way it goes. Then, bang! All of a sudden we were winning and everything went mental. It went absolutely crazy.” Thompson is no stranger to the chaos of F1 having photographed every grand prix for 24 years (“which is either really cool or really sad,” he says, “whichever way you look at it”) before Covid ended his streak. You can read the full behind-the-scenes interview with Mark here: Jack Rathborn 4 April 2022 18:15

