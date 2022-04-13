F1 news LIVE: Mercedes warned over ‘crazy’ car fixes as Max Verstappen faces ‘big task’ after ‘terrible race’

Hamilton Admits To Struggling Mentally

Follow all the latest news and reaction from the world of F1 as the fallout continues from another chaotic race in Melbournce, before heading to Imola for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is convinced the team are “in a better state” than before the Australian GP, where George Russell claimed a podium spot and Lewis Hamilton placed fourth, but both drivers have sounded warnings about ensuring everybody in the team is pushing as hard as possible for improvements required to the car.

Meanwhile, reigning champion Max Verstappen has followed up his comments suggesting there are “two or three” problems for the new Red Bull car by acknowledging he had a “terrible race” in Melbourne, where he couldn’t find the pace to keep up with the leaders and ended up failing to complete the day for the second time in three races this season. He has also been warned about going “over the limit” by team advisor Helmut Marko, who wants more calmness from the driver. With Ferrari going clear at the top thanks to another Charles Leclerc win, there’s also talk over Carlos Sainz being reduced to a support driver for the team.

Follow all the latest F1 news and reaction after a thrilling start to the 2022 season.

Show latest update 1649835639 Max Verstappen ‘goes over the limit’ and ‘wants too much’, Red Bull boss claims Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko believes Max Verstappen ’s tendency to go “over the limit” is why he hasn’t qualified in pole position this season. “He goes over the limit, he wants too much,” he told formula1news.co.uk . “That didn’t work out here [in Melbourne] in the last sector. “We thought that with the World Championship title there would be some calmness from him, but he probably needs another title so that he doesn’t go into qualifying with so much pressure.” Full report: Karl Matchett 13 April 2022 08:40 1649835606 Alex Albon reveals Australian Grand Prix tactics after unexpected points finish The former Red Bull driver managed to rise 10 places to give his team a point, moving them off the bottom of the constructors table. Albon himself said he was surprised by the outcome and the team weren’t in the best place ahead of the race. “We looked at out race predictions and we looked a bit sad,” Albon said per motorsport.com . “It was a race where we took risks, because we felt like no matter what we did we were going to finish 19th or 20th. “We went into the race starting our race, taking a bit of time to build the tyres up into a nice window, and when you start last you can afford to do that.” Read more here: Karl Matchett 13 April 2022 08:40

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link F1 news LIVE: Mercedes warned over ‘crazy’ car fixes as Max Verstappen faces ‘big task’ after ‘terrible race’