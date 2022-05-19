F1 news LIVE: Mercedes test new upgrades ahead of Spanish Grand Prix

Vettel Puts Focus On Climate Change At Miami GP

Mercedes have reportedly been testing upgrades ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix at a behind closed doors filming day with George Russell at the wheel. F1’s rules allow for two filming days a year where teams can run up to 100km in their current cars, enabling them to trial new upgrades. Mercedes are still searching for their old edge after a difficult start to the season, with Russell already 55 points adrift of championship leader Charles Leclerc while Lewis Hamilton’s struggles have seen him fall even further back.

Ferrari are said to have used one of their own filming days last week as Leclerc seeks to halt Verstappen’s momentum. The Red Bull driver and reigning world champion has won the last two races after reliability issues mired the start to his season. The Dutchman has fine memories of Barcelona, having won his first F1 race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya back in 2016, and is confident he can further reduce the gap at the top of the drivers’ standings.

“We had an incredible week in Miami, I’ve had some time to rest with my family since and now I’m looking forward to driving in Barcelona again,” Verstappen said. “Hopefully, we can keep the momentum going from the last few races with a clean start from Friday onwards.” Follow all the build-up to the F1 Spanish Grand Prix below:

Show latest update 1652945512 McLaren confirm updates ahead of Spanish GP McLaren are another team that has been testing new upgrades ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix. Andreas Seidl confirmed the team have made their first major changes of the season to their MCL36 car. McLaren have not had the start to the season they were hoping for with the team currently fourth in the constructors’ standings, 111 points behind leaders Ferrari, while Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo are seventh and 11th respectively in the drivers’ standings. “We are bringing some upgrades to the car for the weekend,” Seidl said in his official race preview. “I know it’s been an extremely busy week or so for many of the teams making changes ahead of Barcelona, so it’s going to continue to be a tight fight for points. “We performed well at this track in pre-season testing, so it will be interesting to see how our car will perform with the upgrades we’ve made since then. Hopefully we can have some good battles and get both cars back into the fight for good points.” Tom Kershaw 19 May 2022 08:31 1652945155 Mercedes test new upgrades to W13 car Mercedes reportedly used one of their filming days yesterday to test upgrades to their W13 car in France with George Russell behind the wheel. Toto Wolff and co. have struggled to solve the porpoising issues that have hampered the team’s start to the season but they will have benefitted from an additional 100km of testing ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix. A report in Italy claimed that Mercedes had seen progress during those trials, with a new rear wing configuration and an updated power unit allowing for an improvement in straight-line speed. Russell had previously labelled the car a “killer to drive”, with the British driver already trailing championship leader Charles Leclerc by 55 points, while Lewis Hamilton is even further adrift. Tom Kershaw 19 May 2022 08:25

