F1 news LIVE: Mercedes reveal improvements for Miami with Fernando Alonso ‘on Aston Martin’s radar’

Mercedes have endured a difficult start to the 2022 Formula 1 season having only accummulated 77 points from the first four races leaving them 47 points behind leading team Ferrari. Despite their struggles, Team Principal Toto Wolff is impressed with the “positive” relationship developing between the new driving partnership of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Russell is in his first year as a full-time Mercedes driver and has settled brilliantly. He currently sits fourth in the drivers’ championship and is 21 points ahead of his seven-time world champion teammate, with Nico Rosberg believeing that Hamilton “passionately hates losing” to his teammate.

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was particularly tough for Hamilton who finished outside the top 10 in P13 but Russell managed to fight his way up to P4 and rescue some points for Mercedes after a strenuous weekend. Speaking after the race, Wolff praised the way the two drivers were working together but admitted having regrets that Mercedes haven’t yet given them a car to fight for wins this season.

“I’m very impressed with how [George has] settled in, how professionally and analytically he helps to assess the situation,” he said. “The combination is one of the very few highlights I have at the moment on our journey – how well the two of them work together, with no friction; on the contrary, [they’re] very productive and positive for the team.”

Show latest update 1651735849 George Russell backs ‘inspiring’ Lewis Hamilton to ‘come back stronger’ Mercedes have struggled to match the performance of early front-runners Ferrari and Red Bull while suffering from significant issues with their new car. Russell, who joined Mercedes from Williams ahead of the season, has out-performed his more senior teammate, finishing in the top five at every race so far and sitting fourth in the Drivers’ Championship standings. However Russell has backed his teammate to battle back into contention and says that the way that Hamilton is going about trying to overcome Mercedes’ issues is “inspiring”. Jack Rathborn 5 May 2022 08:30 1651735424 Fernando Alonso linked with Aston Martin to replace Sebastian Vettel Fernando Alonso has been linked with a move to Aston Martin to replace Sebastian Vettel. That’s according to a report from F1-Insider.com, which details Alonso, who is yet to extend his Alpine contract beyond 2022, would be team owner Lawrence’s Stroll ‘desired driver’ if a situation emerges to replace Vettel. The report comes after CEO Tobias Moers departed following a reported rift with Stroll, with Ferrari CEO Amedeo Felisa coming in to replace him. Jack Rathborn 5 May 2022 08:23 1651689919 Lewis Hamilton ‘passionately hates’ losing to team-mate George Russell, claims Nico Rosberg Lewis Hamilton is enduring a “very tough situation” according to former team-mate Nico Rosberg as George Russell outperforms the seven-time world champion despite Mercedes’ problems in 2022. “It’s definitely a very tough situation for Lewis,” Nico Rosberg told Sky Sports. “He’s won a race in every season of his career and it looks like maybe this will be the year when he can’t win anymore. “You can see how the tension is rising and that’s natural. Lewis will obviously start to show those emotions a little bit. “Nevertheless, with the experience he has I think he will eventually manage to keep those under control. Let’s not forget also Lewis hates ending up behind his team-mate. “Even if you’re 11th or 13th he really passionately hates coming in behind his team-mate – it makes him very angry and that also happened at Imola in qualifying and the sprint race so it will put the tension up a lot, especially in the engineering room where Lewis will be pushing harder and harder. It will be interesting to watch how that unfolds.” Luke Baker 4 May 2022 19:45 1651689019 F1 2022: The best pre-order deals on Playstation, Xbox and PC The next installment in the official Formula 1 racing game series is on its way with a release date of 1 July on the PS4 , PS5 , Xbox One , Xbox series X/S and PC . Developed by Codemasters and now published by EA, F1 22 is the latest entry and will be based on the current season of the Formula 1 World Championship. F1 21 made some changes to the franchise when it released last year. Notably, it introduced a new story mode titled “Braking Point” so there is a chance we might also see a similar campaign being introduced in this follow-up. Now that a release date has been confirmed for F1 22 , it’s a good time to check out some pre-order deals so you can get the copy that’s right for you at a reasonable price. If you have been struggling to get your hands on a PS5 or an Xbox series X but want to upgrade your last-gen copy once you make the switch, then the “Champions Edition” of the game will give you dual entitlement as well as additional content. To find out where to buy F1 22 and what the Champions Edition will include, read the article below. Luke Baker 4 May 2022 19:30 1651688359 Both F1 race directors test positive for Covid ahead of Miami Grand Prix Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas, installed to replace Michael Masi in a now-shared role ahead of the 2022 F1 season, are currently unable to travel to the United States under immigration rules. They will be unable to travel to next weekend’s inaugural race in Miami unless they return a negative test. The FIA has said it will not “disclose medical information regarding our personnel unless it is relevant to the running of an event”, but it has been reported that they expect Wittich to test negative and be able to attend the race in Florida. Freitas has so far only operated as a deputy to Wittich this season and was not expected to be in Miami. Luke Baker 4 May 2022 19:19 1651687519 Red Bull ‘would be mad’ to replace Sergio Perez with Pierre Gasly The 32-year-old Mexican joined the Austrian F1 team ahead of the 2021 season after being let go by Racing Point – who would later become Aston Martin . Perez has been impressive since arriving at Red Bull, acting as a superb teammate for Max Verstappen who won the world title last year. He also claimed a race victory of his own at the 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. And Van der Grint feels it would be a major mistake if Red Bull considered bringing back their former driver Gasly – who has been linked with a return – to replace Perez for 2023. Luke Baker 4 May 2022 19:05 1651686859 Car problems mean F1 title already ‘out of reach’ for Mercedes This year’s F1 world championships already looks out of reach for Mercedes , says two-time winner Mika Hakkinen. The Silver Arrows have been off the pace set by Ferrari and Red Bull in the opening four races of the 2022 season as the continue to struggle under the FIA’s new regulations. Following the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last weekend, George Russell sits fourth in the drivers’ standings, 37 points adrift of leader Charles Leclerc . Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is even further off the pace having picked up just 28 points so far this season. Meanwhile in the constructors’ championship, Mercedes are down in third and already have a 47-point deficit to make up on Ferrari. And Hakkinen, who claimed back-to-back drivers’ titles with McLaren in 1998 and 1999, feels Mercedes are out of the running for both world championships just four races into the 2022 campaign. Luke Baker 4 May 2022 18:54 1651686019 Lewis Hamilton doesn’t want F1 to axe ‘crown jewel’ Monaco Grand Prix And with the Monaco race’s contract set to expire at the end of this season, there are fears it could be ousted from the schedule in the near future. But Hamilton, who has won the Monaco race three times, feels it is important to keep the most prestigious tracks on the calendar. Luke Baker 4 May 2022 18:40 1651685179 George Russell ‘will soon get on Lewis Hamilton’s nerves’, claims ex-F1 driver Gerhard Berger Russell has achieved a top-five finish in each of the first four races of the 2022 Formula 1 season, his first as a contracted Mercedes driver after an off-season move from Williams. The 24-year-old leads new teammate Hamilton by 21 points with both drivers struggling to battle performance problems with the new W13 car. Luke Baker 4 May 2022 18:26 1651684399 George Russell backs ‘inspiring’ Lewis Hamilton to ‘come back stronger’ Mercedes have struggled to match the performance of early front-runners Ferrari and Red Bull while suffering from significant issues with their new car. Russell, who joined Mercedes from Williams ahead of the season, has out-performed his more senior teammate, finishing in the top five at every race so far and sitting fourth in the Drivers’ Championship standings. However Russell has backed his teammate to battle back into contention and says that the way that Hamilton is going about trying to overcome Mercedes’ issues is “inspiring”. Luke Baker 4 May 2022 18:13

