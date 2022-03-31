F1 news LIVE: Mercedes ‘plan new rear wing’ as Las Vegas Grand Prix confirmed for 2023

Mercedes are planning to design a new rear wing for their car (Getty Images)

As the dust settles in Formula 1 following a dramatic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, attention turns to Melbourne and the Australian Grand Prix, with Ferrari and Red Bull out in front, leaving Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Mercedes desperately scrapping around for a solution in their speed deficit to their F1 rivals. Should Toto wolff and co. not be able to bridge the gap soon, the title race could unfold into a shoot-out between Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles LeClerc, though Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez will also have a say. The main two drivers for the two front-runners though do not carry the same “animosity” as the battle against Mercedes last year, Christian Horner claims.

Ferrari dominated the opener in Bahrain, but Red Bull hit back with a vengeance, correcting their reliability issues at last weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.Horner, Red Bull’s team principal, says racing Ferrari is “slightly different” but insists Mercedes, and their drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, will be back soon. “I’ve got no doubt about that,” he told Sky Sports. “When Mercedes get their problems sorted they’re going to be in there so that’s potentially six drivers who are going to be in contention every weekend. For the fans that’s going to be fantastic.”

Meanwhile former world champion Jenson Button has warned fellow Briton Lando Norris he may regret signing a long-term contract with McLaren. Follow all the reaction to the events in Saudi Arabia plus a look ahead to Melbourne after a thrilling start to the 2022 Formula 1 season:

Show latest update 1648709320 Mercedes reveal ‘new rear wing’ plan to close gap Mercedes are looking to bring a new rear wing to boost their performance at the Australian Grand Prix. After languishing behind the Red Bulls and Ferraris, the Silver Arrows are yet to unlock the W13’s performance. Auto Motor und Sport state Mercedes have pinpointed the main deficit is down to drag and they will introduce an upgraded rear wing to breach the gap to their rivals in straight-line speed – with Red Bull up to 11kmh quicker on the straights, with Ferrari 15 to 20kmh faster in turns five to nine and 15. “We assumed the bouncing would be less in Jeddah because the track is flatter,” a Mercedes engineer told Auto Motor und Sport . “We were wrong about that. We still don’t fully understand what factors trigger the phenomenon. It’s a constant learning process.” Tom Kershaw 31 March 2022 07:48 1648708797 F1 adds Las Vegas Grand Prix to 2023 calendar Formula One has announced a deal to stage a night race on the famous Las Vegas strip. The Las Vegas Grand Prix, a major coup for the sport’s American owners’ Liberty Media, joins the calendar next season on an expected initial three-year contract. It is anticipated that the race will be staged in the second half of November, possibly to coincide with Thanksgiving weekend in America, and could start as late as 10pm local time – 6am the following day in the UK. The race will also defer from recent F1 tradition by taking place on a Saturday. The announcement comes as a welcome boost to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali after the sport controversially pressed ahead with last weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix despite fierce opposition from Lewis Hamilton and his fellow drivers following a missile strike 12 miles east of the Jeddah circuit. “This is an incredible moment for Formula One that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the US,” said Domenicali, who joined Liberty Media president and CEO Greg Maffei in Las Vegas for Wednesday’s announcement. “Las Vegas is a destination known around the world for its excitement, hospitality, thrills, and of course, the famous Strip. “There is no better place for Formula One to race than in the global entertainment capital of the world and we cannot wait to be here next year.” Tom Kershaw 31 March 2022 07:39

