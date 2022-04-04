F1 news LIVE: Max Verstappen ‘release clause’ in Red Bull contract revealed plus Las Vegas Grand Prix latest

Viva Las Vegas! F1 confirms night race from 2023

The Australian Grand Prix is fast approaching as Formula 1 2022 ramps up after a thrilling start to the season. You can follow all the latest news from the world of F1 as the teams gear up for next week’s race in Melbourne.

Despite a brief pause following Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, F1 continues to dominate the headlines. There are rumours and speculation surrounding Daniel Ricciardo’s decision to leave Red Bull after Max Verstappen’s rise, while details surrounding Belgian-Dutch driver’s bumper new contract continue to emerge. The sport’s chiefs confirming the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be added to the 2023 race schedule. The race will see the cars roar past landmarks such as the Bellagio Fountains and Caesars Palace for an event expected to attract 170,000 fans. “We are doing something spectacular,” Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula One, said while overlooking the Las Vegas Strip, which lit up with ads for the event after it was announced. “It’s the perfect marriage. We are in an iconic city, we’re going to have the right atmosphere, the right intensity, the right passion. We feel at home here already.”

Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton opened up about how he has ‘struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time’. Hamilton’s post came after a concerning week in Saudi Arabia after an oil refinery was hit by a missile attack less than ten miles from the track, leaving plumes of black smoke visible during qualifying. Hamilton finished 10th in the race as Mercedes continue to struggle with their car. Follow all the reaction to the Las Vegas Grand Prix, plus a look ahead to Melbourne after a thrilling start to the 2022 Formula 1 season:

Show latest update 1649055608 Lewis Hamilton reveals ‘mental and emotional struggles’ Lewis Hamilton has revealed he is “struggling mentally and emotionally” and said it is a “constant effort to keep going” amid a challenging start to the new Formula One season. The seven-time F1 world champion, who finished 10th at last Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix , made the admission via a post on his Instagram story on Thursday. “It has been such a tough year already with everything that is happening around us,” said the 37-year-old. “Hard some days to stay positive. “I have struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time, to keep going is a constant effort but we have to keep fighting. We have so much to do and to achieve.” Jack Rathborn 4 April 2022 08:00 1649055308 Daniel Ricciardo rejected ‘stratospheric’ Red Bull offer, says Christian Horner Daniel Ricciardo rejected a “stratospheric” Red Bull offer, according to Christian Horner. After Max Verstappen’s arrival in 2016, Ricciardo made the bold call to join struggling Renault for 2019, despite Red Bull keen to retain him. “Daniel could see Max in the ascendancy and he didn’t want to become the second driver,” Horner told The Weekend Australian, while detailing Ricciardo rejected offers “that were stratospheric”. “His timing was spectacularly bad because obviously, he had doubts about the Honda engine and then [Honda] went on to prove there it was a competitive power unit and a race-winning package.’ “Daniel is a great driver and we were sad when he decided to leave the team here,’’ reflected Horner. “And, you know it’s unfortunately not worked out for him the way he would have liked. “He’s great natural abilities, a big personality. Of course, now he’s got a competitive team-mate as well. It’s given him a hard time and you know, that’s tough for him.’’ Jack Rathborn 4 April 2022 07:55 1649055008 Changes which make ‘Charles Leclerc 2.0’ a genuine F1 title contender The 24-year-old has enjoyed a stellar start to the 2022 season, taking pole position and victory at the opening race in Bahrain in mid-March before finishing second to Max Verstappen at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Both races saw Leclerc tussle for the lead with his Red Bull rival across multiple laps, with the Monegasque using high-quality tactics and tricks around overtaking areas to maximise his chances. He couldn’t quite defend against Verstappen for long enough in Jeddah last time out, but still enjoys a 20-point lead over the Dutchman in the standings thanks to Red Bull’s double retirement with engine failure at Sakhir. Former Ferrari test driver Gene believes that Leclerc has altered his mentality in order to become a serious threat to the crown Verstappen won for the first time in 2021. Jack Rathborn 4 April 2022 07:50 1649054591 Max Verstappen ‘release clause’ in Red Bull contract revealed Max Verstappen has an exit clause in his lengthy new Red Bull contract, Helmut Marko has confirmed. The F1 world champion cashed in on his first Drivers’ title in 2021 with a bumper new deal until the end of 2028. “Of course. If we experience a ‘crash’ like in 2014, when we had absolutely no chance against Mercedes on the engine side, then it’s clear there is an escape clause,” Marko told Formel1.de. Verstappen confirmed his reason for committing his long-term future to the team: “I feel really well in the team and I think that is already very important. And I always felt loyalty because of the opportunity they gave me in Formula 1. “And then we had always the same goal. I always believed in the project and luckily that paid off last year and it also kind of takes the pressure off a little bit, the needing to win that title. We did it now and I trust in the people around me. I have a good time with them, there is no reason to change that.” Jack Rathborn 4 April 2022 07:43

