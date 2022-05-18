F1 news LIVE: Max Verstappen not ruling out Ferrari or Mercedes move plus Spanish Grand Prix build-up

Vettel Puts Focus On Climate Change At Miami GP

The Spanish Grand Prix is this weekend with the F1 title race hotting up between Max Verstappen and leader Charles Leclerc, with the world champion snatching victory last time out at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix.

Mercedes continue to struggle through the season, with the porpoising effect still not solved, leaving Lewis Hamilton and George Russell frustrated and team boss Toto Wolff left to appease both that better times will come this summer.

Elsewhere in the two-week break between Grand Prix, Sebastian Vettel has been featuring on talk shows to discuss climate change. He said: “It’s my passion to drive a car. Every time I step in the car, I love it. When I get out of the car, of course I’m thinking as well: ‘Is this something we should do, travel the world, wasting resources?’ We need to stop being dependent [on fossil fuels], and we can, because there are solutions in place. There’s certain things that are in my control, and certain things are not. There’s things that I do because I feel I can do them better. Do I take the plane every time? No, not when I can take the car. But there’s certain things in my control, and certain things outside.”

There is great excitement for the Spanish Grand Prix due to the major updates expected from the majority of teams since Miami. It’s the same venue that teams used for the first pre-season test, meaning there is an easy way to compare and contrast with teams desperate for upgrades to define their seasons. Follow all the build-up to the F1 Spanish Grand Prix below:

Show latest update 1652856613 Max Verstappen not ruling out future move to Ferrari or Mercedes Max Verstappen is not ruling out future move to Ferrari or Mercedes despite insisting he is feeling “really good” at Red Bull. And while the world champion is content with Red Bull, his age, still only 24, enables him to have a flexible future despite signing a seven-year extension this year. “I feel really good in the team. There is no reason to leave the team. We get along well and we have a competitive package,” Verstappen told Motorsport-Magazin, as quoted by Sky F1 Germany, when discussing the prospect of a future move. “At the end of the contract I will only be 31 years old. Then I still have the option to continue or not. I’m still not old at the end of the contract.” Jack Rathborn 18 May 2022 07:50 1652814007 George Russell ‘coping better’ than Lewis Hamilton George Russell is “coping better” than Lewis Hamilton amid a tough start to the season for Mercedes, claims Martin Brundle. “It’s a tough time [for Lewis] and eager George, with most of his career still ahead of him, is coping better with the situation than Lewis judging by radio transmissions,” Brundle said in his latest column . “If the car was a match for Ferrari and Red Bull you could reasonably argue that Mercedes have the best driver combination on the grid.” (AFP via Getty Images) Luke Baker 17 May 2022 20:00 1652813167 McLaren confirm car updates to boost Spanish Grand Prix chances The team, whose cars are piloted by Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo , have not had the start to the season they would have hoped for. They are fourth in the constructors’ standings, 111 points behind leaders Ferrari, while Norris and Ricciardo are seventh and 11th respectively in the drivers’ standings. But the team are hoping the changes they have made to the car ahead of Sunday’s grand prix in Barcelona will help get their season back on track. “We are bringing some upgrades to the car for the weekend,” Seidl said in his official race preview. “I know it’s been an extremely busy week or so for many of the teams making changes ahead of Barcelona, so it’s going to continue to be a tight fight for points. “We performed well at this track in pre-season testing, so it will be interesting to see how our car will perform with the upgrades we’ve made since then. Hopefully we can have some good battles and get both cars back into the fight for good points.” Luke Baker 17 May 2022 19:46 1652812387 ‘Is this something we should do?’: Sebastian Vettel questions F1 career over climate change Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel admitted he has questioned whether he should retire from Formula One amid concerns over climate change. Speaking on BBC’s Question Time, the Aston Martin driver, 34, said he is a “hypocrite” for dovetailing his environmental campaign while continuing to race in F1. Vettel wore a T-shirt ahead of last weekend’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix which read: “Miami 2060. First Grand Prix under water. Act now or swim later.” But when it was put to the German, who won four consecutive titles with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013, that he competes in one of the most gas-guzzling sports in the world and if that makes him a hypocrite, he replied: “It does, it does and you [the audience] are right when you laugh because there are questions I ask myself every day. “I am not a saint but I am very concerned about the future.” Luke Baker 17 May 2022 19:33 1652811607 F1 faces ‘mission’ to find next US racer as popularity grows, claims Lewis Hamilton But there is not a single American driver on the grid in 2022, something which Hamilton feels may be a result of athletes choosing other sports. Speaking at the Miami GP, he said: “It doesn’t really surprise me. I think it’s perhaps more a cultural thing. You know, here in the States it’s the NFL, NBA. It’s NASCAR, IndyCar. “In my 16 years of coming over here it’s been such a slow build, trying to bring awareness of the sport. Unfortunately, the Americans have to wake up at odd times in order to watch a Grand Prix.” The USA has not had a F1 world champion since Mario Andretti claimed the title way back in 1978. Luke Baker 17 May 2022 19:20 1652810947 Lando Norris believes McLaren are ‘behind’ Alfa Romeo’s pace this season McLaren had an awful start to the season but they have gradually built into the campaign. They still aren’t at the heights they will be aiming for and the British driver has been realistic about where he believes his team are. “I think we are behind Mercedes [in terms of pace],” said the 22-year-old as per Motorsport-total.com. “We are also behind Alfa Romeo but are well in the running with Alpine and AlphaTauri. Haas are somewhere in that region as well. So I think it’s quite simple – it’s tight. “In the race, we have decent pace. It’s just going to take a bit more for us to take on Mercedes and the guys in front. If we can do that, we can be happy.” Luke Baker 17 May 2022 19:09 1652810107 Christian Horner admits Ferrari tensions will ‘inevitably’ boil over Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says his team’s tension with rivals Ferrari will “inevitably” boil over this season. The pair have had thrilling battles on track but it has not transformed into the fractious relationship Verstappen had with his rival in the last campaign, Lewis Hamilton. The Dutchman and Hamilton crashed on multiple occasions, including at Silverstone and Monza, and Horner says the rivalry could get to that place again this season. Luke Baker 17 May 2022 18:55 1652809387 George Russell disagrees with Toto Wolff’s assessment of Mercedes’ ‘diva’ car George Russell has called the Mercedes car a “killer” to drive and says Toto Wolff ’s assessment of the car being a “diva” is an understatement. Wolff has described the Mercedes car as being on an “edge” as Russell and Lewis Hamilton has struggled to come to grips with it this season. Mercedes are yet to crack Formula One ’s new car regulations and have been left behind by Red Bull and Ferrari due to their problems with ‘porpoising’. “Toto is throwing the word ‘diva’ around a lot about the car – but that is an understatement because it is so unpredictable,” Russell said after finishing fifth in Miami. “There is a fast car in there but when the thing starts bouncing, going into corners, it is a killer to drive.” Luke Baker 17 May 2022 18:43 1652808667 Christian Horner dismisses Red Bull ‘fragility’ fears after Max Verstappen win in Miami “I don’t think the car is particularly fragile,” he insisted. “I think there have been niggly things that you would normally have seen in pre-season testing that have only reared their head as we have got into the season so that has been frustrating. “We are working closely with HRC and they are giving us great support so I think we will get those ironed out.” Luke Baker 17 May 2022 18:31 1652808007 Sebastian Vettel told to give Mick Schumacher overtaking lessons after Miami collision Vettel and Schumacher are close off the track , with Vettel’s motoring hero being Schumacher’s father Michael, but they came to blows at the Miami Grand Prix. “Those guys are good friends and I think that Seb’s trying to guide Mick a little bit into his Formula 1 career,” Coulthard told Channel 4. “He definitely needs to give him some overtaking advice. “And I loved how Mick was on the radio going ‘I had the…corner’. He doubted himself as he said it. And I think when he reflects on it, he made a mistake, that door was always going to close.” Luke Baker 17 May 2022 18:20

