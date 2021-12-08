F1 news LIVE: Max Verstappen did break on Lewis Hamilton as Red Bull apologise ahead of Abu Dhabi

Verstappen and Hamilton go into F1 season finale level on points

The finale to this F1 season is almost here ahead of Abu Dhabi this week and the sport has reached a feverish level after the drama in Saudi Arabia as Lewis Hamilton defeated Max Verstappen to draw level in the battle to become the 2021 F1 world champion.

Hamilton and Verstappen are level on points going into the final race after Hamilton’s chaotic win in Jeddah, which came after the two clashed multiple times including physical contact when Verstappen suddenly slowed under orders to let Hamilton past him, having illegally held on to the race lead earlier in the night. Hamilton was not prepared and ran into the back of his rival, damaging his front wing. Six laps later, Verstappen eventually handed the lead to Hamilton, who went on to win.

The result means Hamilton, chasing his eighth world title, is level on points with Verstappen, hunting his maiden championship of what is sure to be a stellar career in Formula 1. The pair both have 369.5 points and head to this weekend’s finale in Abu Dhabi with everything to play for. Follow all the latest news and updates below.

Show latest update 1638951106 Marko apologises and accepts Verstappen did brake on Hamilton in Jeddah “At the time of the television interview, I passed on exactly the information I had previously received from the engineers,” Helmut Marko told f1-insider.com. “They obviously weren’t right, so I’m sorry.” The Red Bull advisor initially said: “We feel we have been treated unfairly. We are working to prove Max’s braking pressure did not increase when he crashed with Hamilton,” said the Austrian. “Hamilton simply misjudged and drove into Max’s car. Unfortunately, that left two big cuts in our rear tyre. That’s why we couldn’t attack anymore.” Jack Rathborn 8 December 2021 08:11 1638951014 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix fight was ‘rental karting’, Jacques Villeneuve claims Formula One risks becoming a “Hollywood show” after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix descended into “rental karting”, former world champion Jacques Villeneuve has warned. It sets up a thrilling season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Hamilton and Verstappen level on points following one of the most dramatic campaigns in recent memory. Jack Rathborn 8 December 2021 08:10 1638950988 Ross Brawn defends FIA stewards over Saudi Arabian Grand Prix decisions Jack Rathborn 8 December 2021 08:09 1638950949 Max Verstappen warned he ‘can’t defend’ against Lewis Hamilton pace at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix The seven-time world champion had the long-run advantage at the first-ever Saudi Arabia Grand Prix and was almost a second faster than Verstappen in sectors one and two at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Jack Rathborn 8 December 2021 08:09

