F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton’s piercings row could get ‘very nasty’ as Max Verstappen labels Red Bull ‘hit and miss’

Follow live news and reaction as Formula One takes in the results of the inaugural Miami Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen held off a late charge from Charles Leclerc to win and close the gap to the Ferrari driver at the top of the championship standings. All the focus is now to Spain next week, with the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Verstappen has now won the last two races, with Red Bull responding to Ferrari’s fast start and now threatening to leave their rivals behind. Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto expressed “concern” at Red Bull’s recent developments, as attention now turns to the Spanish Grand Prix later this month. The rivalry between Red Bull and Ferrari has been “respectful” so far, according to Christian Horner, and certainly compared to the fraught relationship between Mercedes and Red Bull late last season. But Horner expects the rivalry to become more heated as the season progresses. “Inevitably it will boil over as the stakes get higher,” Horner said. Meanwhile, Mercedes are struggling to understand their lack of pace, after finishing well behind the Red Bull and Ferrari cars in Miami. George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and sixth respectively, but there were questions afterwards surrounding Hamilton’s strategy.

The seven-time world champion’s tough start to the season continued and he was left frustrated after appearing to disagree with Mercedes over whether to make a second pit stop for fresh tyres under the late safety car. Follow all the fallout, live news and reaction from the F1 Miami Grand Prix below:

Show latest update 1652254223 ‘That’s news to me!’ Christian Horner reacts to Fernando Alonso rumours Former Formula 1 driver Karun Chandhok suggested during Sky Sports’ coverage of the Miami Grand Prix that Alonso would be keen to join Max Verstappen and would be prepared to play second fiddle to the reigning world champion. The Spaniard, who won back-to-back world titles in 2005 and 2006, is out of contract at Alpine at the conclusion of the 2022 season, and has also been linked with a potential vacant seat at Aston Martin. It appears that the 40-year-old will not be calling Red Bull his new home, though, with team principal Horner emphatically dismissing the rumours when asked in Florida. “That’s news to me!” Horner said of the links with Alonso. “We are very happy with the drivers we’ve got here. Fernando’s a great driver, it’s fantastic he’s still in Formula 1 and given the plus 40 [age], he’s something to aspire to. But he doesn’t fit part of our plans.” Jack Rathborn 11 May 2022 08:30 1652253591 Lewis Hamilton’s piercings row with FIA could get ‘very nasty’ Lewis Hamilton’s piercings row with FIA could get “very nasty”, according to Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz. He said: “He [Hamilton] has taken his earrings out but he can’t take out his nose [stud] and we thought he was going to have minor surgery to take out the nose [stud]. Hamilton’s now saying, having been given two races’ grace, here (Miami) and in Barcelona, that he will not take out his nose [stud]. He doesn’t want to, doesn’t think it’s something the FIA should be doing, so it looks like the war between Hamilton and the FIA continues. “Is he going to rack up fines when we get to Monaco and he hasn’t taken it out because the hole has closed up? It’s not as easy as him being able to just take it out like he can his earrings. So there is a little storm brewing. Hamilton has said they can fine me whatever they want, but it’s not as simple as that. “If the FIA decide to not scrutineer the driver, which it looks like they can do, they can stop Lewis from going out of the pit lane at the beginning of Friday practice because he has not been scrutineered – the driver is now effectively scrutineered in the same way as a car is. So this could get very nasty quite quickly in a race-and-a-half’s time.” Jack Rathborn 11 May 2022 08:19

