F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton’s Miami strategy questioned as Red Bull expect Ferrari rivalry to ‘boil over’

Follow live news and reaction as Formula One takes in the results of the inaugural Miami Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen held off a late charge from Charles Leclerc to win and close the gap to the Ferrari driver at the top of the championship standings.

Verstappen has now won the last two races, with Red Bull responding to Ferrari’s fast start and now threatening to leave their rivals behind. Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto expressed “concern” at Red Bull’s recent developments, as attention now turns to the Spanish Grand Prix later this month.

The rivalry between Red Bull and Ferrari has been “respectful” so far, according to Christian Horner, and certainly compared to the fraught relationship between Mercedes and Red Bull late last season. But Horner expects the rivalry to become more heated as the season progresses. “Inevitably it will boil over as the stakes get higher,” Horner said.

Meanwhile, Mercedes are struggling to understand their lack of pace, after finishing well behind the Red Bull and Ferrari cars in Miami. George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and sixth respectively, but there were questions afterwards surrounding Hamilton’s strategy.

The seven-time world champion’s tough start to the season continued and he was left frustrated after appearing to disagree with Mercedes over whether to make a second pit stop for fresh tyres under the late safety car.

Follow all the fallout, live news and reaction from the F1 Miami Grand Prix below:

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says his team's tension with rivals Ferrari will "inevitably" boil over this season. Horner's team are the defending champions after Max Verstappen won the world title in 2021. But he is not yet top of the driver standing's with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc leading the way after five races this season. The pair have had thrilling battles on track but it has not transformed into the fractured relationship Verstappen had with his rival in the last campaign, Lewis Hamilton. The Dutchman and Hamilton crashed on multiple occasions, including at Silverstone and Monza, and Horner says the rivalry could get to that place again this season. The defending world champion secured his third win of the season with an excellent performance at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix, surviving significant pressure from Leclerc in the final ten laps. Verstappen's second successive victory cuts the Ferrari driver's lead at the top of the drivers' championship standings to 19 points. The Monegasque believes it is "pretty clear" that work must be done to make improvements and ensure that Ferrari can remain in the title mix.

Hamilton started sixth and finished in the same position after he fell behind team-mate George Russell in the closing stages of Formula One's first visit to Florida. Russell was able to take advantage of a late safety car period to stop for fresh rubber and pass his teammate. Hamilton is already 68 points behind championship leader Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and 23 points adrift of Russell, who has beaten him at the last four grands prix.

Former Formula 1 driver Karun Chandhok suggested during Sky Sports' coverage of the Miami Grand Prix that Alonso would be keen to join Max Verstappen and would be prepared to play second fiddle to the reigning world champion. The Spaniard, who won back-to-back world titles in 2005 and 2006, is out of contract at Alpine at the conclusion of the 2022 season, and has also been linked with a potential vacant seat at Aston Martin. It appears that the 40-year-old will not be calling Red Bull his new home, though, with team principal Horner emphatically dismissing the rumours when asked in Florida. "That's news to me!" Horner said of the links with Alonso. "We are very happy with the drivers we've got here. Fernando's a great driver, it's fantastic he's still in Formula 1 and given the plus 40 [age], he's something to aspire to. But he doesn't fit part of our plans."

Norris was struggling near the back of the field after being caught in a DRS train at the inaugural Miami race but failed to finish for the first time this season after clipping Gasly along the straight. In what was a bizarre and avoidable incident, Norris clipped Gasly's wheel as he went for the overtake but managed to avoid the wall as he spun out, with the French driver seemingly unaware that Norris was behind him. "It's tough. I've looked at it a few times now but it's tricky," Norris told Sky Sports. "I don't know if he had damage or something. "I left space obviously, I knew he was on my right but the track kind of kinks to the right. I'm going with the flow of the circuit and it didn't look like he was. He was looking in his right mirror."

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner admitted they got "lucky" that rivals Ferrari did not make the most of a late safety car to pit for fresh tyres at the Miami Grand Prix . Max Verstappen was on course for a straight-forward victory in the inaugural Miami race after passing both Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to lead. But a safety car with 14 laps of the race remaining, triggered after Lando Norris collided with Pierre Gasly and crashed out, led to the tightening of the field. Verstappen had to fight over the closing stages of the race to hold off a surging Leclerc and get himself out of DRS trouble, but Horner revealed he feared it could have been worse had the championship leader pitted for softs. Sergio Perez and George Russell were among those to pit, with the Mercedes driver passing team-mate Lewis Hamilton, but both Ferraris stayed out.

Verstappen held on to secure a third win of the season in Miami after passing both Leclerc and his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz, as Binotto said he was left to hope his rivals stopped developments on their car "soon" with Red Bull threatening to pull away. Ferrari have made a bright start to the season and initially made the better start to the campaign after getting ahead of the new racing regulations, with Leclerc claiming wins in Bahrain and Australia, but their lead in the constructors' standings is now down to nine points. At the Miami Grand Prix, Binotto expressed a suspicion that Red Bull have developed heavily since the opening race, an idea that he said also gave him "hope" as it would leave Red Bull will less room in their budget for later in the season. Formula One teams have a budget cap of £114 million for the 2022 season.

Lewis Hamilton said he did not understand why Mercedes wanted him to make a strategy decision in Sunday's Miami Grand Prix. Hamilton's race engineer Peter Bonnington asked his driver whether he wished to take on new tyres during a late safety car. The seven-time world champion elected to stay out, while George Russell , who started 12th, took advantage of the period to make his sole tyre switch.

Martin Brundle has revealed that he is not a fan of having to do the grid walks that the popular broadcaster has become famous for. Brundle, who started 158 races in Formula 1 in the 1980s and 1990s, again drew the delight of fans for several strange interactions during Sunday's inaugural Miami Grand Prix. The Sky Sports pundit and presenter misidentified Paolo Banchero, likely to be a top pick in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft, as Patrick Mahomes – quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL and seven years Banchero's senior. Brundle also appeared to be ignored by David Beckham and sidelined by a monologue from DJ Khaled during his pre-race wander amid the massed personalities keen to get close to the pre-race action. While the 62-year-old has been asked to perform grid walk duties for a succession of broadcasters since his exit from F1 in 1997, Brundle has now admitted that he refuses to watch his interviews back, revealing his "dislike" for the role.

The world champion started third, but raced past Carlos Sainz at the opening bend before taking Leclerc in the other Ferrari on lap nine. A ten-lap shootout following a safety car period provided a dramatic end, but Verstappen held his nerve. Leclerc took the runner-up spot with Sainz completing the podium. "Strategy has not been kind to me, man," he said over the radio. Russell has now finished ahead of Hamilton at every race bar one, with the seven-time world champion 68 points behind Leclerc after just five rounds.

