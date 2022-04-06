F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton warned Mercedes problems are not a ‘quick fix’ ahead of Australian Grand Prix

Hamilton Admits To Struggling Mentally

The Australian Grand Prix is almost here as Formula One returns this weekend following a thrilling start to the season, but Mercedes have been warned that their early struggles do not have a “quick fix” ahead of the third race of the campaign. Mercedes have suffered problems with the aerodynamics of their W13 car and it has left them trailing Ferrari and Red Bull, with Lewis Hamilton only finishing 10th at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

George Russell is confident that Mercedes can “overtake” Ferrari and Red Bull this season once the team have figured out their issues, but Sky Sports pundit Anthony Davidson believes the team have been left in “no man’s land” following the overhaul of regulations during the off-season. “The car isn’t as good as the Red Bull and the Ferrari,” he said. “It hovers in the grey area where you can’t challenge the front but you’re certainly faster than the midfield behind you. I do expect them to make gains… but it will take time, it’s not a quick fix.”

Elsewhere, Red Bull are eyeing improvements of their own following Max Verstappen’s dramatic victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with the defending champion being told he “brought a knife to a gun fight” in his battles with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz over the first two races of the season.

Follow all the latest F1 news and build up to the Australian Grand Prix after a thrilling start to the 2022 Formula 1 season:

Show latest update 1649230178 Mercedes in the dark over Lewis Hamilton’s true pace in 2022 car Mercedes are unsure what the true pace of their car is and whether they will be able to challenge for victories even after they fix their porpoising issues. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have managed just one podium finish between them in the first two races of the season – which came in a third place for Hamilton at the opener in Bahrain. But they are clearly significantly slower than the Ferraris and Red Bulls, an issue that has been put largely down to their porpoising struggles. However, the team’s trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin insists they may still be playing catch-up once that problem has been resolved. Jamie Braidwood 6 April 2022 08:29

Source Link F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton warned Mercedes problems are not a ‘quick fix’ ahead of Australian Grand Prix